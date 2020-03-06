In case all the election talk distracted you from this tidbit, a guy walked on a high wire across a live volcano this week.
Yep.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda achieved the walk across the Masaya Volcano, according to reports.
When I first read this, I recognized that Wallenda name.
Wallenda is a member of the famous Flying Wallenda family. Only in this case I guess he was a Walking Wallenda. Fortunately he made it across and didn't fall and get eaten by a zombie, or he would have become a Walking Dead Wallenda.
Then again, imagine what a great episode of "The Walking Dead" that would be: a daredevil is walking across a tightrope when he looks back and discovers a Walking Dead Wallenda coming after him and the chase across the tightrope is on!
I think I'll send that in to the AMC network.
Granted, they'll probably just turn it down like they did my other suggestions. Those included one about sick people coming back as zombies (The Walking Pneumonia Dead); liquor turning people into zombies (The Johnny Walker Dead); and Johnny Cash coming back as a zombie (I Walk The Line Dead).
The "I Walk The Line Dead" one would spawn a spinoff in which he attacks members of the 1980s group Katrina and Waves (The Walking On Sunshine Dead).
But back to this Wallenda guy. He walked across this volcano near Managua, Nicaragua, and that volcano contained a lava lake.
I'm glad he chose Managua because I'm sure it brought some much-needed recognition to the city. I mean, I would imagine the realtors there need all the help they can get, what with the active volcano and all.
Realtor: "And this house provides a gorgeous mountain view!"
Client: "Why is that mountain on fire?"
Realtor: "Did I mention the automatic garbage disposal?"
Client: "Wait, is that an active volcano?"
Realtor: "Um ... have you seen the large attic space?"
Client: "And why is that guy walking across it?"
You get the point.
This Wallenda deal really intrigues me. I mean, who tightropes across an active volcano? So, I started doing some research into Nik to seek the driving force that would cause him to do such a thing.
In doing so, I checked his bio.
And that's when I saw this little tidbit: "Wallenda was born in Sarasota, Florida."
Florida.
FLORIDA!
Nik Wallenda is Florida Man!
And with that, every question I had about him was answered.
So, congratulations Nik, and, on behalf of every twisted American, please share this message with all of your fellow Florida Man gang: Never quit being y'all.
