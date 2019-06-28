We are six days from Independence Day.
Notice I did not say "Fourth of July." I like calling the holiday Independence Day because that's what it's all about, but also because it feels weird to declare, "Oh, boy, it's the fourth day of the seventh month! Let's break out some fireworks!"
I mean, just imagine how odd it would be if we did that with other holidays. "Happy 25th Day Of December" just doesn't have the same pop as "Merry Christmas."
Granted, there is Cinco de Mayo, which is Spanish for "Fifth of May," which makes a lot more sense than what I used to think it was Spanish for: "Sink Full of Mayonnaise." Oh, sure, go ahead and laugh at me for that, but the next time you see "Cinco de Mayo" written somewhere, guess what's going to come to your mind?
But the thing is, we can't go around naming holidays just after dates because that can become very cumbersome. I'm not going to spend my Thanksgivings wishing everyone a happy Fourth Thursday In November.
And don't even get me started on Easter. I refuse to call the Easter Bunny the First Sunday after the first full moon on or after the Spring Equinox Bunny.
But this week, we focus on the approach of Independence Day.
I also take time out every July 4, around 10 p.m., to remember a certain city championship youth baseball game I played in when I was 12. Yep, my team was playing for the city title, and every July 4 at 10 p.m. I commemorate that as the time that the game ended due to something known as "the mercy rule." And at that moment, my team clinched our rightful spot — in second place.
I can't remember the final score, but I do remember that the scoreboard only went up to 19 and that the other team was nowhere finished with us at that point until the umpires finally decided we'd had enough. Hence, "the mercy rule."
I got to know the players on the other team pretty well that night though, because I played first base, which gave me ample opportunity to meet them time and again as they rounded the base and continued on their journey to yet another run.
I also have another Independence Day-related celebration, which comes on July 12. That's the celebration of the anniversary of when I finally quit itching from chiggers following an Independence Day weekend campout in college.
I didn't even know chiggers were a thing until a couple of days after the camping trip when I was complaining to some of the friends I had gone camping with about itching. They pointed to their arms and legs, which had the same splotchy redness, and told me we apparently had slept among a bunch of those critters.
But I don't dwell on the negative on Independence Day. After all, it's a day of celebration and feasting, and I plan to bring my appetite.
Just not enough appetite for a sink full of mayonnaise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.