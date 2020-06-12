A lot of people are missing sports these days.
At the same time, there's a lot of weird news out there.
So, as a service to humanity, I've decided to share some weird news with a sports-commentating touch in the hope that it might providing some soothing balm of column writing on your sports-missing abrasion of life.
To start out, we'll use this good-news/weird story supplied by UPI, which begins, "A woman attempting to get a document notarized in a flooded New Orleans neighborhood ended up getting a lift from a man in a canoe."
OK, that's a lot to unpack there, but fortunately a sports play-by-play announcer and color commentator are here to do so:
Announcer: "And Natausha Gaudin continues to fight diligently through the floodwaters, determined to get that document to her attorney."
Commentator: "You've got to really appreciate her resilience. You can't help but root for her."
Announcer: "Hold it, we have someone coming up to help her out. It's Dan Crowley and - is that a canoe?"
Commentator: "How about that! Crowley has been known for a career of assists but this is a completely different plan his coach has drawn up, putting him in a canoe."
Announcer: "Gaudin has gotten into the canoe, and just look at them go! They're to the 50, the 40, the 30, the 20, the 10, and have a touchdown at the attorney's office!"
Commentator: "Folks, this play will be talked about for years! Drawn up and executed to perfection, and just look at the expression of the floodwaters as they point at each other in blame!"
OK, how did that go? Did you like it? No? Well then I won't do another one.
Except yes I will: In this story, a runaway horse named Vertigo was rescued after nearly falling through a wooden bridge in Plantation, Florida (editor's note: Florida Horse).
And away we go:
Announcer: "Here comes Vertigo, coming down for the final stretch, galloping in all his glory and - oh no! Down goes Vertigo! Down goes Vertigo!"
Commentator: "Oh, the humanity! Such an awesome horse, but now he has been caught by the sensational defensive unit of the bridge."
Announcer: "It looks like this one is over. Wait a minute, rescuers are helping out! They are calling in the hot-shot rookie known as the 50-ton tow truck with a boom!
Commentator: "That kid's got a great future but really needs a better nickname."
Announcer: "Vertigo is back up! Vertigo is back up!"
Commentator: "What an inspirational moment! They tried to keep Vertigo down but he just said..."
Announcer: "Don't say it."
Commentator: "...nay!"
