Back when Michael Jackson popularized the "moonwalk," I used to have trouble understanding its name.
I mean, we've all seen him do the moonwalk, right?
It was always a cool, smooth, gliding motion.
Have you ever watched astronauts on the moon?
Not so smooth. The best they could do was hop around in a real goofy fashion like they are on springs, or like a "South Park" character.
Well, that issue soon may be resolved because, apparently, when the next batch of astronauts arrives on the moon, they will be much more mobile.
That news comes from an Associated Press article that states Axiom Space, which is designing the astronaut outfits, will provide "sleeker, more flexible spacesuits."
Now we're talking!
NASA, which hopes to return to the moon in late 2025, awarded Axiom the $228.5 million contract for the outfits.
At that price, those astronauts had better be able to do the moonwalk and follow it up with a gymnastics routine.
Oh, and here's another tidbit. The astronauts are landing on the moon's south pole.
I can't wait for that. Can you imagine how cute those moon penguins are going to be?
One thing I do hope, though, is that NASA brings back the moon buggy. That thing was the best. There was nothing more American than traveling all the way to the moon just to do some donuts on the lunar surface.
Anyway, it's a good thing we're going back to the moon, and just in the nick of time, according to another article I recently read.
That story explains — and I'll try to word this calmly and rationally so as not to cause an undue panic — WE'RE ALL DOOMED!"
I'll explain.
The article states that NASA is monitoring an asteroid that absolutely will strike Earth on Valentine's Day 2046.
Well, maybe I'm exaggerating a bit. It's not so much definitely going to strike Earth. It's more like a 1 in 607 chance.
NASA states the asteroid, which is known as 2023 DW, is about the length of an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and they seriously doubt it's going to be an issue.
Leave it to NASA to ruin a good panic.
And by the way, we've got to do something about that DW name. You cannot tell us it's hitting on Valentine's Day and not name it Cupid.
Secondly, I'm not really worried because with all this moon-landing technology, we can all just gang up on the moon during that time, let the asteroid do it's thing and then fly back to Earth.
That's bound to go well. I can't imagine a scenario in which we squish an entire planet full of people into one small moon, somehow managing to have enough spacesuits and rocket ships to go around and then return to a planet that has just been devastated by an asteroid.
Now if you'll excuse me, I have some practicing to do.
After all, 2046 is just around the corner and you'd better believe I'm not going to blow the opportunity to do the perfect moonwalk on the moon.
