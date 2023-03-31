If you're like me, you've been thinking, "Wow, I could really go for a woolly mammoth meatball long about now."
Well, do I ever have good news for you: we are closer than ever to making that possible.
I'll explain by sharing this sentence from an Associated Press article: "Vow, an Australian cultured meat startup, has made what it describes as a mammoth meatball."
I shared that sentence for an important reason: the author of that Associated press article now can scratch off "come up with a way to include the terms 'Australian cultured meat' and 'mammoth meatball' into one sentence" from the author's bucket list.
Congratulations. I'm actually envious.
Anyway, the article explains that scientists are going to use fur and tissue from mammoth remains that have been entombed in Arctic permafrost and then do something about something about genomes or something. I'm not really sure how they explained it, because when I heard the term "Arctic permafrost" I lost focus because it reminded me of the response I used to get when I'd approach a woman back in my single days.
Nonetheless, the exciting news I have today is we actually may be able to eat a woolly mammoth meatball.
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "Of all people to write about Australian cultured meat — an American uncultured meathead."
On behalf of myself and fellow Polack Michael Stivic, that hurt.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "Woolly mammoth meatballs sound disgusting."
Well, if that's what you have to say about the entire matter, that just shows how close-minded you are about the potential aspects of fine cuisine creation when it comes to — ah, who am I trying to kid? You're right. It absolutely sounds disgusting.
Don't get me wrong, though. I'd try it. And I'd try it for a very good reason. To explain that reason, I'll share a scenario:
(Setting: a party, but everyone's bored. People are starting to leave)
Host: "Bernie, help me out, here. This party's a disaster. Say something to liven up the place."
Me: "Have no fear."
(I start clanking on a glass with a spoon, like they do in movies to get people's attention at sophisticated dinner parties even though in this scenario it's not a sophisticated dinner party because if it was, you know I wouldn't be invited)
Me: "Excuse me everyone, I have an announcement. I once ate a woolly mammoth meatball."
Crowd: "WOW! Tell us all about that! Gee, this party just got 10 times better, and it's all because of Bernie."
Host: "Thank you, Bernie. You have saved the day."
Me: (in all my patented humility) Don't thank me. Thank science. And whatever a woolly mammoth genome is."
Yep, that's how the situation would turn out, in my mind.
Either that, or the crowd would just go silent and stare at me with that glare that brings back memories.
The Arctic permafrost.
