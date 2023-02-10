Apparently, Massachusetts has found a fun new way for state inmates to earn a Get Out Of Jail Sooner Than Later card.
All you have to do is donate an organ.
Heck, they'll even accept bone marrow.
Yep.
A bill in Massachusetts would create the Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program, which would reduce their sentence by 60 days to a year provided they have donated an organ or marrow, according to an Associated Press report.
I wonder what the state will do with all those organs?
Donate them to churches?
Oh may bad, it's not those kinds of organs.
I sort of hope the bill gets passed because that would make for some entertaining parole hearings:
Parole Board: "Mr. Inmate, I see you're proposing getting out early by donating a heart. You do understand that would kill you, don't you?"
Inmate: "Oh it's not my heart. It's the one I cut out of that guy I killed. The coroner should still have it somewhere. It was used as evidence in my trial when they fished it out from the ocean after I tossed it from the Golden Gate Bridge. You may remember me from the news, I'm the guy who chopped up the victim and scattered his body parts all over the place. I started on the West Coast, when I left his heart in San Francisco."
Board: "Please tell me that was not a joke about that song."
Inmate: "And then I made my way South. I can't remember what I did with the rest of the guy's body, but his head's in Mississippi."
Board: "Again with the song jokes, huh?"
Inmate: "I also tossed out his left foot in Mississippi, but couldn't decide whether to keep his right one there or bring it into Alabama. I was so indecisive. I would leave it in Alabama and then I'd keep going back to get it, and then I'd turn around and leave it there again. Yep, I put his left foot in, I took his left foot out, I put his ... "
Board: "Will you take this hearing seriously, please?"
Inmate: "OK. I propose getting out nine months early in exchange for a kidney."
Board: "Hmm, how about six months for a kidney?"
Inmate: "That's not a lot of time off for a kidney, but I tell you what I'll do: keep it at nine months and I'll throw in my larynx."
Board: "Oh, come on, those aren't in demand."
Inmate: "Wanna bet? Just try going without one."
Board: "How about a section of liver and we make it a full year?"
Inmate: "Trust me, you don't want my liver. Not after years of prison toilet wine."
Board: "I can't imagine that doing any good for your liver."
Inmate: "Yeah, it definitely hasn't given me the best liver. In fact, it's made my ... "
Board: "Don't you dare say it."
Inmate: "... liverwurst."
Board: "Look, obviously you aren't taking this seriously."
Inmate: "I am. I'd give an arm and a leg to get out."
Board: "We aren't making deals on limbs yet, but perhaps in the future."
