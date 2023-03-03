In case you've been so busy worrying about things here on Earth that you haven't noticed what's been going on elsewhere, don't feel so bad.
After all, we've got the European Space Agency focused on those things, and let me tell you, when it comes to outer space, they really know what time it is.
Wait, no they don't. And that's the problem.
You see, the agency is considering creating a time zone for the moon.
Yep.
According to the Associated Press, the agency and other space organizations are considering a "common lunar reference time."
Now listen, here's my suggestion, because I know scientists across the globe have been anxiously waiting for it: Before we worry about what time it is on the moon, maybe we should worry about giving a NAME to the moon.
Am I the only one who hates the fact that it doesn't have a name?
"But, Bernie," you say, "the moon is its name."
Oh yeah? Well, then why isn't it capitalized? And why do we call all the other moons in the solar system by the same name?
Hold it, that last question was a trick, because we actually have names for other moons.
If you don't believe me, just ask Phobos and Deimos. And if you're wondering who they are, they are the two moons of Mars.
Can you imagine the ridicule they are giving our moon over not having a name?
Phobos: "Hey, dude, and I just call you dude because you don't have a name."
Deimos: "Yeah, no wonder you're so blue."
Moon: "Cut it out guys, you know that's a sensitive topic."
Phobos: "Well, look who's showing its dark side."
You get the point.
Granted, the moon shouldn't feel completely underappreciated. After all, the greatest of all objects in the solar system is the sun, and we just call it "the sun." We don't even capitalize it.
So let's start with a name for the moon. That way it won't be so crestfallen (hee-hee). However, I hope it doesn't get too cocky about it. It already gets all full of itself every month.
Now that I've gotten that settled (your welcome, scientific community), let's move on to the time zone deal.
I think the entire world should get together and determine a time zone. After all, it's not like anyone has flown there and planted a flag to lay claim to it or anything. Oh wait ...
That's right, folks. The United States has called dibs, so it's ours to determine.
And I propose we use Central Time Zone as the one for the moon. The reason for that is simple: That's our time zone here and that's really the only reason I have.
