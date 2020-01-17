A Virginia woman recently won a $100,000 jackpot from the state's lottery by selecting numbers based on a dream she had.
According to various news reports, Rose Jeter said the numbers 7-12-14-21-27 came to her in a dream, so she used them for the Cash 5 ticket she purchased in Petersburg.
Jeter said she had the dream a few years ago. I can't remember what I had for supper in real life last night and she remembers five numbers from a dream she had years ago.
Nonetheless, it worked for Jeter, so I'm going to apply the same principle to my lottery picks.
Yep, from now on anytime I need an answer to anything, I'm going to reach into my dreams for the solution.
So, here I go: The five numbers for the next lottery will be: Giant Monster Chasing Me-I'm Going Into A Final Exam Unprepared Even Though I Graduated Decades Ago-I'm Walking Around In Public In My Underwear-I'm Trying To Run But Apparently I'm In Mud-I'm Driving Out Of Control Off A Cliff.
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "One way to scare off that monster is to show up in your underwear."
That hurt me right down to my muffin top.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "Bernie, those aren't numbers."
Well, I know they aren't numbers, but I never dream of numbers. The dreams I just described, though — let me tell you — those show up!
A lot!
That one about the final exam is my most common one.
Someone recently commented to me that she has that dream a lot. She said she graduated a couple of years ago, so she figures the dream remains prevalent because of the recent graduation.
"I can't wait for that to go away in a couple of years," she said, to which I laughed and laughed and laughed, and then cried and cried and cried.
That's because of the sad truth: That dream never goes away.
When I discuss that dream with friends who graduated long ago, they tell me the same thing. For some reason, that dream stays with us through life.
And I just hate it!
I never know which is worse: awakening from a bad dream and being a nervous wreck, or awakening from a good dream and realizing it didn't really happen.
"Hot dog! The Braves finally won the World Series," I proclaim as I wake up, only to realize not only have they lost in the playoffs, the entire Braves organization has an evil scheme to get my hopes up every season only to fall on their face just to upset me.
I mean, I assume that's the deal, judging from my lifelong experience.
But I'm not going to rain on Rose Jeter's parade. Instead, I congratulate her, and ask her to deliver some of the numbers from her next dream my way.
Of course, with my luck, I won't be able to get to them because that giant monster will be in the way.
