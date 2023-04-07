Sure, television shows are entertaining, but you know what's really a fun time?
The commercials.
No, not just any commercials.
I'm talking about commercials for drugs.
Once you get past the boring first part of those commercials, in which they tell you what the drug does, the fun part starts: the disclaimers.
I'm obsessed with those disclaimers. By the time they're completed, I've forgotten what the drug was good for in the first place.
That obsession has prompted me to interview the "Disclaimer Person" (DP, for short):
Me: "Thank you, Disclaimer Person, for taking this time with me. Is it OK if I call you DP?"
DP: "Yes, it is."
Me: "Good. Now, I ..."
DP: "Despite those initials, I am in no way connected with Dr Pepper nor have any franchising agreement with the company."
Me: "OK. Anyway..."
DP: And Dr Pepper is correctly spelled without the period after the Dr part."
Me: "Well, that's an interesting little fact. Back to the interview..."
DP: "I also want to point out I am not a doctor."
Me: "I didn't think you were ..."
DP: "Also, I did not operate any heavy machinery before starting this interview."
Me: "Why would you point that out?"
DP: "In the event anything occurs during the interview that results in bodily harm, dismemberment or death."
Me: "Huh? What in the world could possibly happen?"
DP: "There always is the possibility of disease, fatigue, trouble urinating, constipation, swelling of the toe next to the big toe, dizziness, troubling swallowing or fainting."
Me: "I'm sorry I asked."
DP: "That reminds me, I'll need a note confirming that you consulted with your physician before starting this interview regimen."
Me: "What?"
DP: "Did you say 'What?' Is that due to loss of hearing? Because that's not on my list of disclaimers. How could I have forgotten about loss of hearing? I'm so mad at myself!"
Me: "In this interview I had planned to delve into what type of personality comes up with all of these disclaimers, but that won't be necessary. I'm pretty sure you have shown us. Thank you."
DP: "Any time."
Me: "OK."
DP: "'Any time' is simply a phrase, not to be construed as to include 2 a.m. through 6 a.m. on weekend mornings or instances in which I'm incapacitated due to side effects of any medication."
Me: Noted."
DP: Or in cases of explosive diarrhea."
Me: "OK, we're done here."
