Earlier this week, a Nevada trooper pulled over a vehicle that was in the carpool lane because the driver was the only one in the vehicle.
As you know, there must be at least two bodies in your vehicle in order to use the carpool lane.
In this case, there were two bodies in the vehicle, making it perfectly legal to use the lane.
Except for one minor issue. One of the bodies failed to meet a certain requirement: It failed to be alive.
Yep.
According to numerous news outlets, the trooper pulled over a hearse and the driver pointed to the back of it where there was a body and explained that the body should counts as a second occupant.
The trooper wasn't buying it, but let him off with a warning and even got a chuckle out of the driver's defense.
"That was one of the more interesting responses I've gotten," a Nevada news agency quoted him as saying.
I can't help but wonder if the trooper had to administer one of those breath tests that are used in drunk-driving arrests.
I can just imagine the report: "According to the results, the subject did not register any alcohol content. Or breath content. In fact, it appeared to be quite content."
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "I would imagine that subject also possessed the same amount of brain function as Bernie."
I thought you would show me some mercy since we're dealing with the delicate subject of death, but of corpse you didn't.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "I'm going to stick around to see how this nimrod plans to fill out an entire column on this topic."
Well, I'll tell you how I'm going to fill an entire column out of this, and that is by pondering two legal questions concerning the carpool lane:
Legal Question 1: You're the driver in a carpool lane and your only passenger has a heart attack and dies. Are you then under obligation to leave that lane?
Quit rolling your eyes at my column mug, it's a good question!
Legal Question 2: Can a pregnant woman drive in the carpool lane if if she claims the baby she is carrying constitutes a second occupant?
Talk about a new angle on the whole Roe vs. Wade argument!
And it gets better. The burden of proof is on the state, not the defendant, right? That means the state must prove that the woman is pregnant.
Now here's the kicker: Due to federal HIPAA laws, you can't reveal information about someone's medical condition without their authorization.
That means any woman out there can claim she is pregnant and drive in the carpool lane.
So now I've presented some legal pondering for us all to ponder over in blissful ponderment. Have fun!
And women, enjoy that carpool lane at your leisure.
You're welcome.
