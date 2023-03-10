It's just a trip to the store to pick up a couple of items, that's all, right?
Well, that's what I would like to think. But in truth, Inner Bernie has come along and he always makes it a harrowing experience.
To explain, I'll share a typical journey to a grocery store, in the form of a conversation between Outer Bernie and Inner Bernie.
What I mean by that is Outer Bernie is the guy who just seems to be going about conducting an eventless store visit. Inner Bernie, however, that guy has issues.
As we progress through this conversation between Outer and Inner, you'll see what I mean. I should caution you, this is not pretty. And away we go:
Scenario: Grabbing a shopping cart.
Outer: "Well, here's a cart. Hmm, it appears to be stuck, thus making it difficult to release it from another cart."
Inner: "Why can't I get this stupid cart? I just know I look like a fool struggling with this. Please, nobody be looking at me like I'm some type of weakling who can't even separate a cart from another. Maybe I'll just go without a cart. Wait, it finally separated. That was close. I thought I was going to have to leave and go to another store."
Scenario: I can't find an item and an employee is approaching.
Outer (to employee): "Good evening."
Employee: "Good evening."
And we both move on.
Inner: "Oh, that was scary! I thought for sure the employee was going to see that I was having trouble finding something, and then offer to help me, in which case I would have to lie and say, 'No, everything is fine' and then ultimately either decide I really didn't need that item or continue to look for it, even if it means hiding until after they close and everyone leaves so I can have all night to look for it in private and hope they don't release some vicious dogs to patrol at night like that made-for-TV movie I remember seeing as a kid that still haunts me today."
Scenario: Checkout time.
Cashier: "That'll be $20."
Outer (as I pay) "OK."
Inner: "Hurry up and insert the debit card, Bernie! People are waiting in line. Come on, come on, do the PIN. Oh, it's taking it a few seconds to read. I just know everyone is glaring at me. Don't look back at them. Don't look back! Whew, it read it. Now, I just have to stuff the card in my wallet and grab the receipt and I'm out of here."
Scenario: We're now outside.
Outer: "Time to find where I parked."
Inner: "Oh no, I've forgotten where I parked again. I'm going to be lost in this parking lot and people are going to notice and laugh, and I'll bet someone is recording me right now and I'll go on social media tonight and see something called 'Nimrod Loses Car Again' trending and it'll be me!"
