Bank robber (to teller): "Stick 'em up!"
Teller: "Thank you."
Robber: "You're darned right you should be thanking me — wait, what?"
Teller: "I said thank you."
Robber: "Why are you thanking me?"
Teller: "For wearing a mask. It's very thoughtful of you during these days of COVID-19."
Robber: "Huh? I'm wearing a mask so you can't identify me."
Teller: "Oh, how humble! You don't want to be identified for your good deed. That's the mark of a true hero!"
Robber: "Don't you understand that I'm here to clean y'all out?"
Teller: "Well, what a sweet gesture! We've disinfected as much as we can, but you are more than welcome to help us. The cleaning items are over there in the janitor's closet."
Robber: "WHAT?! I'm here to — hey, you, the customer behind me, back up some would you, fella?"
Customer: "Oh, you're right. My bad, I wasn't social distancing. Here, this looks like 6 feet. Oh, I see you're wearing a mask. I should have done so, as well. Gee, Teller, this guy is one conscientious customer, isn't he?"
Teller: "I know, right? He really deserves a gold star."
Robber: "Have y'all lost your minds?! Look, (gesturing to hidden gun) can you tell I've got something inside my coat pocket? Something that shoots a powerful — "
Teller: "Disinfectant? Oh, you've got one of those fogger things, right? I've heard about those! Are you going around from business to business disinfecting? Why, you are just a hero! Hey, all you customers in line check out this guy! He's an amazing person!"
Robber: "What are you doing? Now everyone is noticing me! Hey, y'all quit taking photos of me. I'm not a hero. Back off!"
Customer: "You're right again, we all need to back off. Just like you were telling me — 6 feet everybody, 6 feet. You hero, you!"
Robber: That does it! Everyone lay down on the floor!"
Teller: "You heard him, everybody! He's about to disinfect and we all need to lay down so we don't get sprayed in the eyes."
Robber: "What is the matter with you people? And, again, stop taking my photo!"
Another Customer (showing him her phone): "Hey, look, you are getting so many likes right now, you hero, you!"
Robber: "Likes? What likes?"
Yet Another Customer (showing his phone): "You know, from Facebook. We've all gone Facebook Live to show a hero in action. During these trying times, it's great to have someone like you to uplift us all! You hero, you!"
Robber: "Stop calling me a hero!"
And Yet Another Customer: "Speaking of heroes, look who just came in: the police!"
Officer: "All right, Robber, come with me! We saw you on Facebook!"
Teller: "That's right, officer! Send him to the mayor's office for a commendation. He deserve it!"
Officer (cuffing Robber): "Oh, don't worry, he's going to get what he deserves, all right!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.