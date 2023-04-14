Well, if I can't go rat hunting, I might as well go meteorite hunting.
Now, I know what you're thinking. You're thinking: "It sounds like you should go hunting for your meds."
Already with a hurtful reply, huh? Who needs meds when I always have the bitter pill of your snarkiness?
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking: "What is this noodlehead talking about now?"
I'm glad you asked, even though I only pretended you did. To answer the question that you did not ask, let's go to two Associated Press articles.
The first is from New York, where Mayor Eric Adams has declared war.
The enemy in this war? Rats.
No, not as in, "Rats, I forgot." It's actual rats. Big ol' New York City rats.
To give you an idea about the size of some of the rats in that city, the idea for the movie "King Kong" came when a rat kidnapped a woman and climbed to the top of the Empire State Building.
I mean those rates are huge!
Anyway, as part of Adams' War Against Rats (they should call it that because the acronym is 'WAR"), he has assigned an actual "rat czar." That czar is Kathleen Carradi, and she's the perfect selection because she is fearless. Nothing can scare her after the career she's already had: a former elementary school teacher.
Yep.
Oh, but there's more to her résumé. Carradi revealed that she once gathered signatures for an anti-rat petition when she was 10.
There are so many reality television shows out there, I cannot imagine nobody jumping on this opportunity and following Carradi around for this great cause.
As it turns out, the rat czar is not the only bit of hunting news in the Northeast. Nope, all you have to do is trek over to Portland, Maine, where the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum is looking for aliens.
OK, maybe not E.T.-like aliens, but sort of aliens. According to an AP article, they are looking for evidence of a meteorite that officials believe fell last weekend somewhere around Maine's border with Canada.
The museum is serious about it, too, offering a $25,000 reward for the first person to find some meteorite remains.
That actually sounds like a fun hunt. I want to capture one, strap it across the hood of my vehicle and drive it to the museum. Also, I would only give it to the museum on the condition that they mount it and put it on a wall above a fireplace.
Who knows? Maybe the rat czar can train the mice she captures to be meteorite hunters. Granted there has only been one time when a mouse searched for something connected to outer space.
After all, there is a history of mice capturing outer space objects. How else do you think Mickey Mouse got Pluto?
