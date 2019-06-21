I don't know if you've been keeping up with what's happening this week, but in the event you haven't, I'll summarize: A Limestone County man is accused of having a "meth squirrel"; a python is loose in Tuscaloosa; and young people are growing horns inside their heads.
So, there, now you're caught up. See you next week!
No, no, I'm not done. You're not getting off the hook that easily.
I'll take these matters one at a time.
First, the squirrel: According to numerous reports, Limestone County authorities are seeking a man they suspect of having an "attack squirrel" he has been keeping on methamphetamine in order to make it aggressive.
The man denies the accusations, but that hasn't prevented national headlines such as: "Drugged 'attack squirrel' seized in north Alabama drug raid; "Alabama man on the lam insists he didn’t give meth to 'attack squirrel'"; and my personal favorite, "Police called it a meth-fueled attack squirrel."
The bottom line, though, is whether the squirrel was methed out or not, it's in custody, so we Alabamians don't have to worry about some loose creature attacking us.
As long as we don't go to Tuscaloosa.
That's because, while the squirrel deal has been going on, T-Town has problems with a large animal on the loose and surprisingly it's not an elephant.
Nope, it's a python – a big ol' 15-foot-long escaped python.
It's just slithering around the Alberta area of the city and has — as the Tuscaloosa News put it — "caused quite a ssstir."
Well played, T-News. Well played.
Now about those horns that today's youth are growing.
According to numerous news outlets, University of the Sunshine Coast researchers say they have found evidence that using cellphones has started "horn-like spurs" to start growing in the ears of young adults.
The reports state researchers with the Queensland, Australia, University say scans are revealing the horns, mostly in young adults because they use cellphones more frequently.
They say people typically tilt their head forward when using cellphones and that is shifting the head's weight, resulting in bones growing tendons and ligaments, thus those horn deals.
Maybe Apple can capitalize on that by boasting about the power of its phones. "And this is our most powerful model, the iHorn 12."
Since this horn deal applies to the whole world, that means it includes Alabama, so to summarize: In Alabama, our squirrels may be on meth, a python is slithering around ready to give someone a giant hug, and our future leaders are growing horns.
But don't worry about all that because I'm here to provide some soothing news that is appreciated in our state more than any other: It's only 71 days until kickoff.
