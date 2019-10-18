Somehow, I've never heard of Paul Bedard.
And that's been my loss.
In case you also are now aware of Bedard, he stars in the Animal Planet show, "Gator Boys."
Apparently, that's a reality show about an alligator rescue group in Florida.
And if you're wondering how real the reality show is, here's how an Associated Press article this week began: "A Florida animal trapper says he corralled a large alligator by playing with it until it got tired after it hopped into a residential swimming pool."
And, yes, that man was Paul Bedard.
I don't know if there is an official reality scale, but that's more than real enough for me, and I have a strict threshold for reality. I'm not one to be taken for a ride.
In fact, I recently was bragging about my lack of gullibility to that Tanzania prince who has been emailing me. Poor fella, he has been imprisoned by some overthrow and needs $5,000 for ransom. Don't worry, though, I'm sending the money, and before you go and tell me what a great hero I am, I have to admit I'll benefit from it because he's going to pay me - as he puts it - 1 million American dollars as a thank you.
That's a total of $4 million I'll soon receive, if you count the other three princes I've rescued in the past few months. I wish they'd hurry up with my payments so I can pay back those loans I've had to take out for ransoms.
But back to Bedard. According to the article, Bedard is part of a state nuisance alligator program and was dispatched to a house in Parkland, Florida.
That's right: this article involves reality television, an alligator and Florida Man. Folks, we've hit the trifecta!
Anyway, apparently, Bedard played with the 9-foot alligator until it grew tired, then put a snare on its mouth and left with it.
The article continues, "He described the reptile as 'mellow' and named it Cool Hand Luke after the 1967 film starring Paul Newman."
Wait a minute! Now we've got a "Cool Hand Luke" reference? Folks, we've hit the quadfecta!
I mean, along with being a classic movie, "Cool Hand Luke" was deemed to be the sweatiest movie ever. And that decision was made during the first ever episode of 'Cheers."
Wait a minute! Now we've got reality television, an alligator, Florida Man, "Cool Hand Luke" and "Cheers" - and the first episode, at that? Folks, we've hit the (stops to Google it) fivefecta!
I've gotta admit, I'm pretty disappointed that the word is fivefecta. I was hoping for some fancy term for five. But the Urban Dictionary does not lie!
