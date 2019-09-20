I think it's safe to say we've all had just about enough of Summer 2019.
I mean, summer is fun and all, but come on, this is ridiculous!
I have a theory on the reason Summer 2019 is not going away: Maybe it doesn't realize its relationship with the Shoals is over. Perhaps we have to just out-and-out break up with it.
We've tried to toss out subtle hints. The stores have Halloween decorations everywhere. Some residents have even put the out on their lawns. Heck, there are even Christmas sections at some stores.
Yet summer keeps coming around every day, bringing its 100-degree heat index with it.
So it's time for us to have "The Talk" with Summer 2019. Fortunately, back in my single days, I obtained a great deal of experience in getting dumped. So, I'll harness those painful memories and dump Summer 2019 on behalf of us all.
Here we go (Wish me luck!):
Shoals: "Hi, Summer 2019. Thanks for coming over."
Summer: "You sounded like you had something important on your mind when you called."
Shoals: "I did. Look ... sit down. We have to talk."
Summer: "What is this about?"
Shoals: "Listen, we had some great times together over the last few months. It's really been fun. Having said that, I feel like we've been growing apart lately."
Summer: "What do you mean, Shoals? We both love swimming and sitting under the air conditioning because it's too hot to do anything else."
Shoals: "The swimming is nice and thank goodness for air conditioning, but I feel like there's more to life."
Summer: "Are you breaking up with me?"
Shoals: "Yes."
Summer: "But why?"
Shoals: "It's not you. It's me."
Summer: "Have I done something wrong? It's the humidity, isn't it! I always end up being too overbearing with the humidity."
Shoals: "Well, that's part of it. That, and the actual heat itself."
Summer: "You've got some nerve! Look at all I've done for you! I've made sure to keep your lawn growing so that you have to mow it constantly! I've made sure to bring around as many mosquitoes as possible! I've even thrown in some extra batches of poison ivy. I've – wait – I'm beginning to see what you mean."
Shoals: "Thanks for being so understanding."
Summer: "Please give me another chance. I'll make it up to you. Maybe I can keep the highs only in the upper 80s and cut down on the insects."
Shoals: "I'm sorry. Besides ... I feel like there's someone else for me."
Summer: "I was afraid of that. Who is it?"
Shoals: "It's name is Autumn 2019. And from what I hear, it feels great, and has the prettiest leaves."
Summer: "If you're so certain, then why are you crying all over your face and body?"
Shoals: "Those aren't tears. That's sweat. It'll go away when you do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.