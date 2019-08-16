I recently realized I haven't dedicated a column recently to weird Florida news.
I love Florida because that state has a unique ability of providing the strangest stories. So, I checked out a Twitter page called AP Oddities and guess what popped up first?
That's right: my columns.
No, no, I'm kidding. What did pop up first was this headline: "Authorities: Woman pulls gator from pants during stop."
Yep.
Florida never lets me down.
The article explains that a woman "pulled a small alligator from her yoga pants during a traffic stop and illegally possessed numerous other wild animals."
According to the story, the woman was a passenger in a truck that was pulled over after running a stop sign. The driver told the deputy they had been "collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass."
When the alibi is, "Honest, officer, we were just collecting frogs and snakes under an overpass," you know you're in Florida.
They granted permission for the deputy to search some bags that were in the truck and the deputy found 41 three-striped turtles in a backpack. And, of course, the backpack was a "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle" backpack, and no I'm not kidding.
The deputy asked whether they had anything else, and the woman pulled a 1-foot alligator from the pants, the article states.
Curious, I scrolled down the AP Oddities site to find out how many posts it would take before I found another person doing something odd in Florida.
It only took five posts, and that's not counting a story sandwiched between them about a raccoon getting stuck in a vending machine at a Florida school. After all, I did specify it had to be a person.
You know, a person, as in the person who's the main character behind this headline: "Florida man arrested for threatening others with nunchucks."
Yep.
And the headline doesn't do justice for the article, which begins, "Police say they've arrested a Florida man who's accused of threatening his neighbors with nunchucks and bug spray before cutting his own head when he accidentally hit himself with the weapon."
Yep.
According to the article, Daytona Beach police said it started when the man complained about a neighbor's loud music and decided to solve the situation by spraying four neighbors with bug spray, and swinging his nunchucks before hitting himself with them.
A neighbor is quoted in the article as expressing surprise that the man used bug spray "since she was not a roach."
Well, we've run out of weird Florida column space, but I'll keep searching more stories, and I'll just bet I'll keep finding them.
