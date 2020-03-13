It would take a real foolhardy columnist to write a humor column about the coronavirus.
I mean, only a real nimrod would try that.
I'm talking and absolute nutjob!
Now, I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "Foolhardy, nimrod and nutjob? Oh, no, he's going to do it!"
Now settle down. I think we can all agree the coronavirus is no laughing matter, so I'm not going to do that.
But if I were to do that, here's how it would go:
You've got to hand it to Taiwan. Even in the midst of a pandemic, they have found a way to do some classic trolling.
According to the website BoredPanda.com, Taiwan has made a lot of masks that can be worn as the pandemic spreads. But they are not plain masks.
Nope, the masks, which are available in many parts of mainland China, have an image of the Taiwanese flag emblazoned across them, so there are a lot of people in China walking around with them.
Well played, Taiwan.
By the way, do you know how you get one of those masks to stay on your face? You just Taiwan in the back.
Ha-ha! Hee-hee! Sorry about that.
That BoredPanda article features photos of odd objects people are trying to use as masks. Among them: grapefruits, large plastic water containers (hopefully without the water), individual bra cups (I guess a couple could share the complete set), a motorcycle helmet and (my personal favorite) cabbage.
I should mention, I'm no World Health Organization official or anything, but I feel like some of those wouldn't work.
However, if you're particularly intrigued over whether the bra would work, I'll try to keep you abreast of the matter.
One photo in the article did show someone in a normal mask, with one slight alteration: it had a small hole cut in it. Why, you may ask, would someone do that?
Well, the photo showed the clearly logical reason: it provided just enough space for the owner to stick a cigarette through.
As with every major event that terrorizes people, we can always count on one constant: Someone is going to claim Nostradamus predicted it.
And the coronavirus is no exception. According to an article in the Express, one of the writings of Nostradumus goes, "The great plague of the maritime city will not cease until there be avenged the death of the just blood, condemned for a price without crime, of the great lady outraged by pretense."
But I don't think Nostradumus was predicting the coronavirus when he wrote that. He was predicting the plot of "Big Little Lies."
If you've seen the show, you're probably laughing right now, and frankly, we all need something to laugh about these days.
If there are two pieces of advice I can offer at this time, they are these: Try to keep laughing, and wash your hands until you reach bone.
