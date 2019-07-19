The city of Pascagoula, Mississippi, recently dedicated a historical marker at the location where two men claim they were abducted by aliens in 1973.
According to an Associated Press report, the men, Charles Hickson and Calvin Parker, said they were pulled aboard a UFO by what appeared to be aliens while they were on the shores of the Pascagoula River. They said the aliens examined them for about 30 minutes and then returned them to Earth.
I've always wondered what it would be like if that ever happened to me. I imagine it going something like this:
Me: "Where am I?"
Alien: "This is a UFO. We are from another planet and want to examine you."
Me: "Score! This is good timing. I've been having this pain in my knee lately when it rains. Could you get an X-ray on that for me? Oh, and how much is the co-pay on this?"
Alien: "Not examine like a doctor does. We are studying you. We want to see what makes you tick."
Me: "Tick!? Get it off of me! I hate those things!"
Alien: "No, we mean — never mind. Forget the examination. Just take me to your leader."
Me: "Wow, you must be really thirsty to need that amount."
Alien: "What amount?"
Me: "An entire liter. Don't worry, though, I think I've still got some Diet Dr. Pepper left in the fridge so I can just take you there."
Alien: "Not liter, leader!"
Me: "Oh, you mean my wife."
Alien: "Never mind. Look, just tell us about Earth."
Me: "It has the best tacos."
Alien: "That's not exactly what we're talking about. Anything else?"
Me: "Oh, you mean bacon. Yes, excellent bacon as well."
Alien: "What about intelligent life? I mean, does it exist on Earth, or are they all like you?"
Me: "Well, they're mainly — hey! Now you sound like my column readers!"
Alien: "OK, let's start over. Is there anything you want to know about us?"
Me: "Yeah, I'm confused about your connection to the University of Oregon."
Alien: "What?"
Me: "You know, you said this is a U of O."
Alien: "UFO, you dolt!"
Me: "Oh. I'm not familiar with them. Do they have a football team?"
Alien: "It's not a college. It's a spaceship."
Me: "Really? Cool! Hey, what does this do?"
Alien: "Don't touch that!"
Me: "Ouch! That was some crash."
Alien: "You fool! Now we've got to stay on Earth until we get our spaceship repaired. This will take months."
Me: "That's great timing!"
Alien: "What are you talking about?"
Me: "It's only 43 days till kickoff, so you'll get to see the UFO team play."
Alien: "UFO is not a college!"
Me: "Oh. Well, you still already learned all about an important football term, though."
Alien: "What do you mean?"
Me: "When I crashed your UFO, that was one heck of a touchdown!"
