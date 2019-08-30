So here's what happened yesterday:
I was driving along, listening to the radio and belting out the song that was playing while people stared and winced in agony at my horrid voice — so pretty much a typical day.
In my defense, anyone who listens to "American Pie" without singing along is a monster.
But let me get back to my story because here is where I need help.
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "Yeah, here is where you need help."
And you're thinking it in a sarcastic tone while nodding in a sarcastic manner.
That hurts. I haven't felt so low since the day the music died.
Anyway, here's the deal: I was at a red light on Court Street near the location of the former Fred's store and noticed a handful of people gathered near the building's awning. They appeared to be college age — maybe University of North Alabama students.
I didn't really give it much thought at first, but then the group lifted up one of the women in the group.
They kind of lifted her in the way cheerleaders lift up a cheerleader, and Thursday was UNA's opening game, so initially I thought this maybe was some kind of weird way to promote the upcoming game.
But then they carefully walked her over to the awning, where she stretched out and grabbed a sneaker.
Yep.
Then they returned her to the ground and the light turned green so I had to go.
I wanted so badly to stop and ask the Sneaker Seekers (that's what I've come to call them) what in the heck that was all about, but apparently stopping in the middle of Court Street on a busy weekday is frowned upon, especially by the incredibly displeased driver behind me, so I left well enough alone.
But I just can't let it go. I mean, what was that all about?
So, anyone who may have an answer to this mystery, please contact me and let me know. If you do so today, that will mean that last night will have been the only night of lost sleep because, even though I'm writing this hours before Thursday night, I know I will lose some sleep over this. Thanks a lot, Sneaker Seekers!
I mean, how did a shoe get up there, and how did they know a shoe was up there?
It's not like they were just walking along and one of them suddenly piped up and said, "Hey, there's an awning. That means there likely is a shoe atop it."
All I know is at this very moment as you read this, I likely am weary from lack of sleep, awaiting a response.
I'll probably spend the work day trying hard to stay awake, and unable to do anything worthwhile.
So at least it'll still be a typical day at work.
