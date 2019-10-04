I've heard the joke that when the inventor of the USB cord was buried, they lowered the casket into the grave the wrong way, took it back out, turned it around and then lowered it in again.
Anyone who has ever tried to insert a USB cord into a slot is well aware why that joke is hilarious.
That came to mind recently when a friend approached me about an odd phenomenon.
This friend — I'll just call him "Lin Reynolds," because that's his name — came up to me the other day with an interesting theory.
Again, I don't want to let anyone in on his identity, or where he works, or his title or anything. Anyway, he came out of the location of the TimesDaily prepress manager's office where he works and approached me with this theory.
The theory is simple: When it comes to earbuds and USB cords, the notion of 50/50 is a farce.
And it dawned on me right there and then that he is on to something.
Don't believe me? Well, if you have a set of earbuds, put them on. Or, if you have a USB cord, insert it.
I'll wait.
And now, I'll wait a moment longer.
Why the additional wait? Well, I'll tell you why: Because when you put in those earbuds, you realized you had the left one in the right ear and vice versa, so you had to correct it. Or, when you inserted the USB cord, you realized you had it in upside-down so you had to correct it.
You can call me Nostradamus if you want, because I was correct, wasn't I?
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "I don't call you Nostradamus, but the last two syllables of that name are close to what I call you."
You know, it seems as if there's always a greater than 50/50 chance that you are going to think something vicious like that every time.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "Well, what do you know? That damus (just to keep it a family newspaper) has a point."
Amazing, isn't it? There should be a 50/50 chance of plugging those things in the right way, and yet it seldom works out that way.
The same goes for plugs in electrical outlets.
The thing that drives me most crazy about it is, when I'm holding the cord or whatever, it just feels like it should go in a certain way. But it doesn't.
It's almost as though the manufacturers go out of their way to insert some type of torque into the cords so that they naturally stay upside down in order to torture us all.
Maybe that theory is wrong, but it's all I have for now. Who knows, maybe I need to remove that theory, turn it around, and insert it again in order for it to work correctly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.