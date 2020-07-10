Look, we're all pretty shaken up by 2020. However, I have two pieces of good news for you.
Good News Piece No. 1: The year is more than halfway over.
Good News Piece No. 2: I'm going to cheer you up by sharing some items of good news so you'll know that not everything is so bad. I mean, there's bound to be some.
So, here we go. Let me just peruse through – AAAGGHHH!!!
Sorry about that, I just came across a story that – never mind, we're supposed to focus on good news.
What's that you say? You're curious about the news item that caused me to scream?
Oh, it's nothing, really, just a headline that reads – and I quote – "Flying snakes can travel remarkable distances."
Yeah, that's all.
The NPR story explains that the snake, called chrysopelea paradisi, are able to "launch themselves into the air and glide down at an angle."
It even quotes a guy from Virginia Tech who has studied snakes for nearly 25 years as saying he once witnessed a snake "start from about 30 feet up and then land nearly 70 feet away."
Oh, and here's a funny part of the story: chrysopelea paradisi loosely translates into "paradise tree snake."
Yeah, I think we all read about that snake in Genesis. We won't be fooled again!
OK, that story didn't work out so well, but there's plenty of other soothing items.
Hey, here's something from CNN. Let's just see what the headline says. Oh, here it is: "The bubonic plague is back again in China's Inner Mongolia." Wait, never mind. We'll move on.
I know! We'll find some humorous Florida news. That's always good for a laugh. Let me see, oh, here's one from Florida station WFLA: "Case of brain-eating amoeba found in Hillsborough County."
Ha-Ha! Hee-hee! That's just hilar – wait. WHAT?! Against my best judgment, I'll see what it says. I mean, surely this isn't real. For me to believe this, it would have to come from a trusted source like the state health department or something.
So just relax and let me read on: "According to the Florida Department of Health ... "
We may as well proceed to another part of the story which states, "the amoeba typically lives in warm freshwater and in rare cases infects humans through contaminated water that enters the nose."
AHA! If you haven't been wearing a mask over your mouth and nose, I'll bet you will now!
OK, maybe Florida wasn't the answer. I know, let's look at good things that are being done in the field of science. Yeah, we'll see what the scientists are doing to make our lives better.
Hey, here's a headline that starts with "Scientists." I'll bet this will be good. OK, let's read the whole headline, which goes, "Scientists hope to release genetically modified mosquitoes."
You even got to the scientists, huh, 2020?
Oh, and it turns out they plan to release them in ... (drum roll, please) ... FLORIDA!
OK enough news. I'm going to take a nap. Wake me in six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.