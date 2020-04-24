The coronavirus is on everyone's mind. It seems there is no escaping hearing and thinking about it.
After a long day, though, at least we can all enjoy a sound sleep and get a break from it, right?
Apparently, wrong.
According to various published reports, the anxiety of the pandemic is impacting our dreams, as well. Studies show that it is causing weird dreams.
The other night I dreamed there was an alien with Jerry Seinfeld's head chasing me while throwing water buffaloes at me, but it kept missing and I couldn't escape because a chorus line of giraffes that were dancing like the Radio City Rockettes was in the way.
So in summary, it hasn't impacted my dreams at all.
Speaking of nightmares, I've been checking out Yorkshire Museum's Twitter site this week.
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "If only that alien with Jerry Seinfeld's head had better aim."
You are the Rockettes of kicking me when I'm down.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "Someone who follows a museum's Twitter site all week either is a highly esteemed person or a nimrod doing so for some twisted reason."
And, yes, I'm in that second group. I'll explain.
The museum this week tweeted a photo that it describes as a "3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place."
If you wonder what it looks like, it pretty much resembles your standard 3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place.
Anyway, the museum posted the photo and challenged other museums to post a photo of a more creepy object from their museum.
And if you're curious as to whether something is more creepy than a 3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place, the answer is "yes." Among selections:
• A photo of a painting of a monster biting a woman's hair.
• A string bean-looking thing with what appears to be the molds of four children's heads as the little beans (I suppose they were terrific human beans).
• Two crab legs playing poker, one of which has a pipe in its claw, which looks more like a face.
• I don't know how to describe this one, and neither does the museum. They just labeled it, "Something in a jar" (go ahead and imagine how creepy that can be. You failed. It is much more creepy).
• A merman (male mermaid. It looks like that thing that popped out of that guys chest in "Alien").
• Real frostbitten fingernails (Why?).
• Something titled, "Sheep's heart stuck with pins and nails and strung on a loop of cord" (I have no theory).
• A pigeon heart stuck with pins for punishing a witch (pretty sure it punished the pigeon, too).
• A plague mask from the 1600s-1700s (it looks at terrible as you think, but, hey, it's from a plague so at least now we're able to circle back to the coronavirus).
