Well coronavirus, now you've gone and done it: you've hurt the Mafia!
According to a story in the New York Post, since the pandemic has closed down casinos, the mob is hurting for money.
To me, though, this could be great news. Think about it: we've all been wanting something to happen to make it mysteriously go away and now it's got the mob angry.
I think you know where I'm going with this:
COVID (wakes up in a trunk with hands tied): "Hey, what's going on here?"
Mob Guy 1 (opens trunk): "I see you've awakened from that accidental blow to the head you took."
Mob Guy 2: "Yeah, that was real unfortunate, the way you fell down those stairs and all."
COVID: "What stairs? I was outside and suddenly I woke up here. What happened?"
Mob Guy 1: "That's what happens when you run straight into a lead pipe."
(He and Mob Guy 2 do that mob-type laugh that only mob types can pull off)
Mob Guy 2: "Yeah, and right at the top of those stairs, too."
COVID: "Again, there were no stairs. And why am I tied up?"
Mob Guy 1: "The Boss will explain everything."
COVID: "Bruce Springsteen?"
Mob Guy 2: "Oh, a wise guy, are ya?"
(They take him into an abandoned warehouse, because Mob Law states their office must be in an abandoned warehouse)
Boss: "Well, well, well, look who were have here. Do you realize how much money you've cost us?"
COVID: "What are you talking about? Do you know who I am? I'm all everyone is talking about! You're taking quite a gamble by kidnapping me."
Boss: "It's funny you should mentioned gambling, because I wouldn't know about that. In fact, nobody would, because you've shut it all down. Now what do you suppose we should do about that unfortunate situation?"
COVID: "Hey, I can't help the decisions that others make."
Boss: "No but you caused it all. That won't be a problem for long, though, because that issue is about to be eliminated."
(Mob Guys 1 and 2 again do that mob-type laugh that only mob types can pull off)
Mob Guy 1: "Yeah. Eliminated."
COVID: "Gulp! What do y'all mean?"
Boss: "Those are nice shoes you've got there. What size are they? Oh, wait, it doesn't matter, as long as your feet can fit in a bucket."
Mob Guy 2 (doing that laugh thing again): "Yeah, a bucket full of cement."
News Anchor (the following day): "Breaking news! COVID has disappeared! Nobody knows how it happened, but officials are concerned about its impact on aquatic life. That concern comes on the heels of a mysterious anonymous letter that simply states the virus has gone to sleep with the fishes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.