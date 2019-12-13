We're getting closer to 2020, which means another election season.
I've come to learn that the key to winning an election is simple: be a better trash-talker than your opponent.
With that, I can't believe the late great Theodor Geisel never ran for office. He would have won, hands down.
Now, you may be wondering who in the world Geisel is. In fact you may ask, "'WHO is this guy? Are you going to tell us WHO this guy is? Is the sound that an owl makes WHO?'"
By now you've guessed the word "who" is an important element in the answer. And it is, because that's "who" as in "Whoville," and Theodor Geisel is better known as Dr. Seuss, author of "How The Grinch Stole Christmas."
Let me tell you, if he ever were in a political debate, he would win easily.
To prove my point, here's a fictional debate between an incumbent senator and his opponent, Dr. Seuss, who would have been able to reach into his, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" song lyrics. And away we go:
Senator: "If elected, I promise to build our economy."
Seuss: "You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch."
Senator: "What?"
Seuss: "It's just that it seems as though you really are a heel."
Senator: "And just what makes you say that?"
Seuss: "Simple: You're as cuddly as a cactus. You're as charming as an eel, Mr. Grinch."
Senator: "And why do you keep calling me Grinch? That's not even my name."
Seuss: "Look, everyone knows about your corruption. In fact, you're a bad banana with a greasy black peel."
Senator: "Can we stick to the topic?"
Seuss: "Oh, you mean the economy? You don't care about that! You just care about yourself. When it comes to others, your heart's an empty hole. Your brain is full of spiders. You've got garlic in your soul."
Senator: "What is this?! Look, I just want to be a politician with policies that touch my constituents."
Seuss: "Touch? Why, I wouldn't touch you with a 391/2-foot pole."
Senator: "Can we move on, here? Ladies and gentlemen, it's obvious, given the choice between Dr. Seuss and myself that I'm the candidate for you."
Seuss: "Oh yeah, well, given the choice between the two of you, I'd take the seasick crocodile."
Senator: "Crocodile? What crocodile? And why would it be seasick? It's used to being in water. I don't know what you're trying to pull, but something about this whole thing stinks."
Seuss: "Stinks? You know who really stinks? You, that's who. You're a foul one, Mr. Grinch. You're a nasty wasty skunk."
Senator: "Again, what's with the Grinch name? Listen, ladies and gentlemen, I'm your candidate. In fact, I would say I can be summed up on three words: honest, energetic and wholesome."
Seuss: "That's interesting, because I also have what I consider the three best words that best describe you."
Senator: "And what would those be?"
Seuss: "Stink, stank, stunk!"
