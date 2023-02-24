A lot of people look out at the ocean and think, "My, what a beautiful marvel."
I, on the other hand, look out at the ocean and think, "There are millions of things lurking out there waiting to eat me."
Don't get me wrong, I still go in when I'm at the beach. I mean, you have to, especially if you're at the Gulf in the middle of the summer when the temperature is 953 degrees and the sand is — I'm fairly certain — on fire.
The reason I bring this up is some weird things have been going on in the ocean in recent days. To start, I'll share an example of something that definitely wasn't hot: a 4-foot alligator was captured in Brooklyn.
Yep.
According to reports, earlier this week, the alligator, which the locals named Godzilla, was captured after leaving the cold ocean water at Brooklyn's Prospect Park.
How it got way up there, I'll never know, but at least it didn't have to fight a shark, unlike a certain dog in The Bahamas.
Yap.
(Hee-hee, see what I did there?)
Numerous news outlets have shown recordings that were taken by passengers on a boat tour. All of a sudden a dog leaps from a dock and tries to jump on the back of a hammerhead shark.
Don't worry, though, everyone ended up safe. They fought for a few seconds and then the dog, obviously realizing, "Wait a minute — I'm fighting a shark!" escaped. I would imagine when the dog discovered it was a hammerhead, it decided to mallet in.
After nailing that pun, I'm moving on to a bit of an ocean love story I recently came across: You know those noises that humpback whales make? Scientists have noticed they make those noises less after finding a mate.
Well, well, well, when it comes to love, the whales' wails mean they're not doing too well.
The story quotes Australian marine biologist Rebecca Dunlop, who has studied humpback whales for more than two decades. Dunlop's so dedicated she even works on Wednesdays, when the whales take the day off because it's hump day.
Dunlop said whale numbers have rebounded dramatically due to the end of commercial whaling, causing the whale population to grow. As a result, there's more whales to mate, so their wailing has reduced greatly.
That's pretty cool.
Here's a fun fact: Whales actually are highly intelligent. In fact, one went to college in South Bend, Indiana. He was the humpback of Notre Dame.
The bottom line is, the whales are finding love and growing in population.
I guess it's safe to say all's well that ends wail.
