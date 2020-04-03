Store employee: "May I help you?"
Customer (leaning in): "Yes, I need some help finding something to buy."
Employee (backs up)
Customer: "What are you doing? You're acting like I have some sort of disease or something."
Employee: "Please don't be offended. I'm simply following social distancing recommendations during this time of COVID-19."
Customer: "Well I feel fine, so you don't have to worry about me infecting you."
Employee: "Do you know that you can be contagious without showing symptoms?"
Customer: "Poppycock! Don't believe what they tell you."
Employee: "By 'they,' do you mean the doctors, scientists, political leaders ... "
Customer: "Exactly! I read somewhere on that internet doohickey that this is all a scam. Like the moon landing."
Employee: "Again, you're getting too close. Please back up 6 feet."
Customer: "Oh, look at Mister Stuck-Up! You think you're better than me?"
Employee: "No, I just think I want to live. Plus, I'm protecting you because, you never know. Look, you said you were looking to buy something. What are you needing?"
Customer: "Oh, I don't need anything. I'm just shopping for fun. You know, going out and about everywhere, making close contact with people. Brought my whole family. Everyone gather in and say hi."
Employee: "No ... really ... "
Customer: "Hey, this item seems interesting. I think I'll take it. Cough-cough."
Employee: "Could you cough into your elbow, please?"
Customer: "Oh, let me guess — another one of those silly rules to protect against that disease that I don't have?"
Employee: "Just please go check out now."
Customer (now at the checkout line, chatting with another customer): "Can you believe the restaurants have closed? That's ridiculous!"
Other Customer (backs up)
Customer: "Oh, not you too? Why are people being such wusses about this virus?"
Other Customer: "Look, I'm just trying to grab some essential groceries and leave without infecting anyone or getting infected."
Customer: "Another stuck up person, huh? Well, I'm buying an essential item, too!"
Other Customer: "Yes, how would you ever cope without that Chia pet?"
Customer (stepping up to the cashier): "Here ya' go! (leans in and manages to place his hands on as many parts of the checkout lane as possible while handing her the item)."
Cashier (rings it up): "Thank you, come again — I mean, you don't have to come again."
Customer: "Wait, what?"
Cashier: "Nothing, sir, just ... bye."
The customer leaves and the Other Customer steps up.
Other Customer: "You know, he'll never figure out how to make anything grow out of that Chia pet."
Cashier (disinfecting counter after previous customer left his germs all over it): "Why do you say that?"
Other Customer: "Simple. That requires learning how to do it. And some people will just never learn."
