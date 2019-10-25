It's almost time for that annual tradition of trick-or-treating.
I grew up doing it. My kids grew up doing it. We all grew up doing it.
But just imagine for a moment that you're a kid who has never heard of trick-or-treating and is being instructed on it for the first time. I would imagine that going something like this:
Kid: "So, Mom and Dad, could you tell me again what I'm supposed to do?"
Parents: "You go door to door dressed up in a costume and ask for candy."
Kid: "From complete strangers?"
Parents: "Yep."
Kid: "Isn't that what you always told me to never, ever do?"
Parents: "Yep."
Kid: "Is it now safe to accept candy from strangers?"
Parents: "Well, normally no, but it's Halloween. Trick-or-treating is something that's been going on for a long time in America."
Kid: "So has kidnapping."
Parents: "Look, we wouldn't send you out there into a dangerous situation. Now go have fun."
Kid: "Well, OK."
Parents: Oh, but don't eat any of the candy until we've checked it first."
Kid: "Checked it for what?"
Parents: "We want to make sure it's safe. You know, no razors or anything."
Kid: "Why would they hand out razors? I'm not even old enough to shave."
Parents (laughing): "No, no, silly. They aren't doing it for you to shave. They're doing it in hopes that you swallow it with the candy and ... never mind."
Kid: "WHAT?! I thought you said this was safe!"
Parents: "It is safe. Now run along, and remember, stay with your friends."
Kid: "OK, but why?"
Parents: "So nobody snatches you up and ... never mind why, just do it."
Kid: "And this is all supposed to be safe?"
Parents: "Yes. Now go have fun! Oh, and don't let them scare you too much."
Kid: "Wait, who's going to scare me?"
Parents: "Oh, that. Sometimes the grown-ups like to hide behind bushes so they can jump out at you, or they might buy some scary creature that suddenly lights up and screams at you."
Kid: "That does it! I'm calling DHR."
Parents: "No, it's really fun!"
Kid "Just to recap, I'm supposed to go into the yards of strangers and hope they aren't lurking behind a bush or haven't purchased some demented product designed to give me a heart attack, and if I make it to the front porch without any of that happening, I bang on the door and ask for candy that may or may not contain razors?"
Parents: "And we just know you'll love every minute of it! Now, here, put on this plastic mask that you can barely breathe through, with eye holes that destroy your peripheral vision, and go out into the night! Oh, and if anyone hands out candy bars, try to get a Milky Way. That's our - I mean - your favorite!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.