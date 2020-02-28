I did two great things this week.
Great Thing 1: I made good on my word to you, my audience who adores me.
Great Thing 2: I saved my dog Abby's life.
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking. "You misspelled "abhors me."
Just gonna dig in right off the bat, are you?
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "I'll just bet, by saying, 'I saved my dog's life,' he really means, 'I did something stupid that could have harmed Abby but fortunately she lived.'"
Listen, give me some credit, would you? Now quit thinking the worst of me and allow me to explain what happened this week.
Now, what happened this week was, I did something stupid that could have harmed Abby but fortunately she lived.
To explain what happened, let's take it from the top: Last week I wrote about a USA Today crossword puzzle clue that read, "Cookie that some people eat with mustard.”
The answer was Oreo.
As you can well imagine this caused a great deal of angst from people, including myself.
Nonetheless, I'm not one to just judge something without checking it out. So I promised you I would try the Oreo/mustard mixture.
And (Great Thing 1) I made good on my word. I tried it, and, I must admit, I was not bad.
And by not bad, I mean horrible!
However, in executing this scientific study I realized there also has to be a base. In this case, the base would be the Oreo without the mustard. After all, perhaps that particular pack of Oreos didn't taste good.
So I followed up by trying an Oreo without mustard. And then another. And then a sleeve. And then another.
And they all tasted good, so I can affirm to you with the utmost scientific confidence that it was, indeed, the mustard combination that did not work out, rather then the Oreo, itself.
But then something happened: The next morning, my wife awoke to discover the Oreo package on the floor, empty. And our black lab Abby also on the floor, full.
Yep, I had left the cookies on a counter within grasp of Abby and she gobbled them down. As you may know, chocolate is dangerous for dogs. Fortunately, Abby was fine and never skipped a beat. You see, I had eaten so many of the cookies that there were not enough remaining to hurt Abby. That means (Great Thing 2) I saved my dog Abby's life.
And now it's time to rest. After a week of making a scientific breakthrough much like Edison would and saving lives much like Batman would, I think it's time to reward myself with — what else? — more Oreos.
Even scientists/superheroes need a little reward every now and then.
And Abby, if you're reading this, stick to dog treats.
