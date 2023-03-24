In case you're wondering whether mushrooms can talk, the answer is yes.
And no, I'm not kidding.
According to a recent Associated Press article, researchers have discovered that mushrooms can communicate with each other.
"Mathematical analysis of the electrical signals fungi seemingly send to one another has identified patterns that bear a striking structural similarity to human speech," the article states.
That's great news for mushrooms that are looking to be entertained, because not only can they talk, but apparently each one is a really fungi.
Ha-ha! A little shroom humor, there. I guess you'd call it shrumer.
The story goes on to state "the firing rate of these impulses increases when the hyphae of wood-digesting fungi come into contact with wooden blocks, raising the possibility that fungi use this electrical 'language' to share information about food or injury with distant parts of themselves, or with hyphae-connected partners such as trees."
Wow, not only can they talk, they talk in high-definition hyphae.
I wonder, when the fungi start cracking jokes and the other mushrooms laugh, does that make them laughing hyphaenas?
Now, I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "It's fitting that this nimrod is writing a column on mushrooms, because his columns always make us wonder whether he was writing them on mushrooms."
Now please be kind. I don't have mushroom for meanness.
That pun brings me to the ol' "But I know what else you're thinking" part of the 'Now I know what you're thinking" routine," so let's get to it.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "He's gonna fill the rest of the column with terrible mushroom puns, isn't he?"
Well, at first I wasn't but now I've decided to, on the spore of the moment, so you're in truffle now:
You might not think you like mushroom puns at first, but they'll grow on you.
The other day, I saw a mushroom get run over by a lawnmower, and it all just stemmed from there.
Don't worry, though, I had compassion for it. It's not like I have no morels.
In fact, I even sent it a get well shroom card.
I really hated to see that happen to that mushroom. I've known him forever. Heck, I even knew him before he was born and was just still in the mushwomb.
OK, OK, enough of the mushroom puns. I'll spare you any others and just end the column now. There's no need to thank me.
After all, that's what friends are spore.
