I read this week about a wife's attempt to put a hit out on her husband, but her attempt apparently did not go as planned.
The article from the Daily Mail explains that the Michigan woman had a terrific strategy for finding the perfect hit man. She did what everyone does when they're seeking information from the No. 1 source that has always proved to be 100% accurate: the internet.
Yep.
And as you can well imagine, it did not go well.
And it had to come as a complete surprise to her that the source she found on the web was not legitimate. After all, the source was the website (you're gonna love this) rentahitman.com.
I mean, come on, if you're looking online to rent a hit man, what better source than rentahitman.com?
Of course, the website is not legitimate. It is, however, a good thing because the article states the owner of the site contacts authorities whenever he gets a taker, and thus far has prevented more than 130 killings since creating it in 2005.
The owner refers takers of the fake service to police, and they take it from there, the article explains.
As for the Michigan woman, she has been charged with solicitation to commit murder and using a computer to commit a crime.
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking: "If using a computer to commit a crime is an offense, shouldn't this nimrod be arrested every time he types out a column?"
Very funny. Your snarky comments are the hit men to my self-confidence.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking: "How could someone actually fall for such a scheme?
I wondered the same thing, and as it turns out, there are testimonials on the website from satisfied customers. And you know they're legitimate, because the testimonials blur the photos of the customers and do not give their full names. I can't think of anything that says "bona fide legitimate testimonial" more than those two indicators!
Why, just take "Laura S.," who said the problem involving her husband and "the babysitter" was resolved. She even added, "Thanks Guido!"
And "Fernando M." also expressed his appreciation, explaining: "My schedule is too busy to get my hands dirty."
I think we can all relate to Fernando. I mean, don't you just hate it when you want to murder somebody but your calendar is just too darned full?
As I read through the website, I got a kick out of this announcement: "We Are Still Open During The Covid-19 Pandemic," but that paled to my favorite part, which was this disclaimer, which, so help me, reads: "Due to contractual restrictions, Rent-A-Hitman is no longer affiliated with the CIA, SIS, Diners Club, Jeffrey Epstein or the Illuminati."
Meanwhile, that poor Michigan wife has her hands full after falling for the site. I don't know if she has access to a computer wherever she is today, but if she does, I can go ahead and help save her some time by telling her don't bother to go onto breakyououtofjail.com. The site doesn't exist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.