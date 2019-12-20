Well, tomorrow is the big day for Sully, Gus and Rufus.
Sully, Gus and Rufus are the names of a camel, cow and donkey who were found roaming around together in Goddard, Kansas, last month.
That made headlines in Kansas as authorities went to social media seeking the owner of the critters, according to news reports. The Goddard Police Department even got into the spirit of the season, declaring that the animals were heading toward a "Northern star."
Police later discovered a wildlife park employee owns them and they were all reunited.
That's good news, because I would imagine that trio got on each other's nerves while roaming about. The way I see it, the camel likely was in a hurry so he was really humping it. The cow, though, wanted the journey to last a long time, so she was really milking it. The donkey, meanwhile, went at different paces just to aggravate the camel and cow because the donkey is such a jack — uh — never mind.
Anyway, the story doesn't end there, because the trio has become such local celebrities that they are making an appearance at a Christmas event Saturday at Tanganyika Wildlife Park.
That's right: They are going to be part of a live Nativity scene during a festival at the park that, so help me, is called Happy Hoof-i-days.
But wait, that's not the only weird Christmas story making the rounds these days. You see, there is a family in Tecumseh, Michigan, that has a tradition involving fruitcake.
As we all know, when it comes to fruitcake, Americans are divided: some of us hate it, while others simply despise it.
OK, OK, there are some who actually like it, which brings me to an Associated Press article on this Tecumseh family. According to the story, fruitcake is a holiday tradition for that family. But there is a twist to this tradition: it's the same fruitcake. For 141 years, it's been the same fruitcake.
The article explains that Fidelia Ford had a tradition of baking a fruitcake and allowing it to age for a year before serving it. Ford baked one in 1878 but died before she could serve it, so the family looked at the cake as an heirloom, and it has been passed down from generation to generation.
I'll bet I know someone who might be willing to eat that cake, thanks to a case of the munchies.
That person is Somphone Temmeraj. According to an AP report, Temmeraj was arrested this week at Nashville International Airport for bringing Christmas gifts on a flight.
Well, it wasn't so much that he was bringing gifts. It's more a matter of what the gifts were: 84 pounds of marijuana. I guess he envisioned a gift that would keep on giving all year long.
As it turns out, rather than dreaming of a green Christmas, Temmeraj is having a blue Christmas in jail.
