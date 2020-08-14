I've said before that I have textphobia, and only recently have I learned that I did not coin the phrase.
Apparently, according to the Urban Dictionary, it's been around for a while.
At least that means I'm not the only one who has trouble sending texts and emails.
Don't get me wrong, I love the notion of them. It's just that I'm always afraid of the receiver taking what I've written the wrong way. I'd hate for what I write to be misunderstood.
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "That's never occurred in your columns. We've never misunderstood that you're a dorky nimrod."
Very funny. Your put-downs are the unwanted autocorrects in the text messages of life.
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "Please don't give us an example of what you mean by doing one of those 'it goes something like this' deals."
Anyway, if you don't know what I mean, I'll give you an example by using one of my beloved "it goes something like this" deals:
Text from a friend to me: "Let's do lunch."
Me replying: "Fine."
Sounds harmless, right? Well, let's continue:
Me again: "Wait, by 'fine,' I didn't mean 'fine,' as in, 'fine' in the way you say when you're mad at someone and they ask how you're doing."
Then I overthink some more and come back with:
Me yet again: "When I said 'you,' I didn't mean you specifically. I just meant it as a generalization of anyone. So, not you, just others. And that's normal."
But that still doesn't do enough damage apparently, because here I go again with:
Me once more: "Wait, I didn't mean to imply you're abnormal. I mean, you're not a weirdo or anything — nothing unique at all."
Me again: Wait, wait! I didn't mean to imply there is nothing unique about you. You're really one of a kind."
I again make the mistake of thinking, so here I come back with:
Me: "Some people say 'one of a kind' in a negative way, as in, "Whoa, that person is one strange situation.' That's not you at all. You're a great person! Yep, you're the one of a kind in the great person of life. That's you!"
And then — in a development that should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone at this point — I get nothing for a while. So I text again.
Me: "Still want to go to lunch?"
Friend (aware that I'm an idiot, but staying committed to the original invite): "Yes."
Me: "Great, where?"
Friend: "I'll come pick you up and we'll decide."
Me: "Fine."
Me again: "Wait, by 'fine,' I didn't mean ... "
And the vicious cycle starts again.
