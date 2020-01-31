It's true what they say: Nobody is above the law.
Not even the driver of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
Now I know what you're thinking. You're thinking, "Don't turn to the Region section on Fridays — why can't I remember that?!"
Oh, admit it, you can't resist this column. It's just like knowing a hot dog is bad for you but eating it anyway. Yep, in the Uber of Literature, I provide the Wienermobile of Columns!
But I know what else you're thinking. You're thinking, "I have no idea what this goofball is talking about, but I have a sinking feeling we're in for a lot of hot dog puns."
Well, I don't relish your comment at all. Instead of cutting people down, why don't you try giving them an occasional condiment? Salami get this straight, you don't think I can mustard up a hot dog column without a bunch of puns? Out of everything you could accuse me of, that's the wurst!
Now that we have that out of the way, let's ketchup on the latest news, which happens to involve the famed Wienermobile.
According to an Associated Press report, the Wienermobile got pulled over this week by an officer in Waukesha County, Wisconsin (slogan: "We Once Pulled Over the Weinbermobile") because it did not abide by the "Move Over Law."
Which brings me to my new version of the famed Oscar Mayer Wiener song:
"Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer Wiener,
that is what I'd truly like to be.
But even being an Oscar Mayer Wiener,
won't keep police from pulling over me."
Don't even try to pretend you hated that and didn't read it to the tune of the song.
Anyway, the driver only received a warning, and the Oscar Mayer company acknowledged he should have moved over, tweeting that "from time to time our buns get in the way."
Don't give my mugshot that look — they really did tweet that!
A couple of other things I learned from this story: the Weinbermobile is 27 feet long and drivers are known as — so help me — "Hotdoggers."
By now, I'm sure you're wondering where this column is leading. I'm certain you are expecting me to use this opportunity as a learning lesson for us all, so that we all might leave with an added value to our lives for having collectively traveled through the journey of this column.
And if that's the case, I apologize sincerely.
I just wrote about it because I thought it was funny.
I know, I know. I know what you're thinking at this point: "Well, gee, Bernie, franks for nothing!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.