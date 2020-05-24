When President Donald Trump sounded in a recent gaffe as though he were suggesting disinfectant “by injection” might be a dandy treatment for the coronavirus, the five-alarm backlash suggested he should stay away from giving medical advice. Instead, he has doubled down.
During a Monday briefing, the president told reporters he is taking the drug hydroxychloroquine as protection against the coronavirus, despite doctors’ warnings that it may be more likely to kill or seriously injure you than prevent you from contracting the illness.
Even host Neil Cavuto at Fox News, the president’s favorite cable TV news channel, sounded alarm bells in a no-nonsense on-air statement. “It will kill you,” Cavuto said, citing a recent Department of Veterans Affairs study that linked the decades-old malaria drug to higher death rates for hospitalized VA patients with the coronavirus.
That’s good enough — or bad enough — for me. But not the president. He said he had been taking the drug since about 10 days ago.
As reporters’ questions flew like a flock of frightened geese, the White House later released a letter from Trump’s in-house doctor that expressed a somewhat cautious approval.
“After numerous discussions he and I had for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine,” White House physician Sean Conley wrote, “we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”
No, this is not the same doctor who diagnosed the bone spurs that got Trump out of the draft about a half-century ago. But anyone who has been following this president should know by now that he often prefers his impulses over the advice of doctors.
He has scoffed at the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to wear a face covering when social distancing is not possible. He has questioned the benefits of widespread testing, noting that it would uncover more infections and make the nation “look bad.”
Reliable information
No wonder recent polls show a majority of Americans as turning anywhere but to Trump for reliable information on the pandemic.
Yet, bizarre as it may seem — and aren’t we accustomed to bizarre news from the White House by now? — this seemingly goofy eruption from our self-described “stable genius” president may be part of his unique re-election strategy: When all else fails, unleash the crazy.
It may be more than coincidental, for example, that Trump’s hydroxychloroquine disclosure came the same day that Attorney General William Barr stuck a big pin in Trump’s previous self-generated controversy, his call for a criminal investigation of former President Barack Obama or Vice President Joe Biden.
Trump has tried to build a scandal he calls “Obamagate” out of suspicions, but without evidence, that the Obama administration framed top officials to derail Trump’s presidency. After the announcement, Trump accused Barr of following a “double standard.”
Maybe the president wants all of this to steer us away from the large problem that the pandemic has exposed: Millions of working Americans who have lost or never had health insurance.
Trump is still committed to repeal of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, even as its popularity has gone up — along with the need, as driven by the pandemic.
