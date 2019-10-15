When we look at workforce development in Alabama over the last 50 years, we’ve been a mishmash of programs leading to the same goal, but having to travel those roads on a wildly divergent path.
The Alabama Department of Commerce has two divisions — Business Development and Workforce Development.
In the Workforce Development division there are five areas of responsibility — AIDT, WIOA, AWC, RWCs and AOA.
AIDT is Alabama’s premier workforce training incentive. We offer job-specific training to new and expanding industries in Alabama and expand job opportunities of its citizens.
The WIOA, or Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act, is a federal program used to help socially and economically disadvantaged populations and dislocated workers.
The AWC, or Alabama Workforce Council, is an advisory council whose main mission is to facilitate the strategic workforce agenda across Alabama to ensure that the goals are achieved.
The seven RWCs, or Regional Workforce Councils, focus their attention on a more local level. Each council is made up of business and local leaders from their respective counties.
Then there is the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, or AOA, originally created by legislation in 2016 as Apprenticeship Alabama. New legislation in 2019 created a state apprenticeship agency that will now serve as the central hub for certifying and managing apprenticeships here in Alabama.
We have taken these five feeder roads and merged them into our “Workforce Superhighway” that ultimately leads the state to the goal of “Success Plus,” Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to have more than 500,000 credentialed workers in Alabama by 2025.
— Ed Castile is deputy secretary of Commerce Workforce Development Division and director of AIDT.
