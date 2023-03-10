March Madness is one of the most exciting sporting events of the year. It is also a sporting event that exposes students and fans to the influence of excessive alcohol consumption or binge drinking.
For every tip-off during the tournament, it is a sure bet there will be tailgate parties, bar or house viewing parties, and post-game celebrations. There is generally a single purpose in mind — to drink alcohol.
Avoiding the pitfalls of binge drinking is challenging. There is an endless temptation during any sporting event. This can be particularly difficult for anyone in recovery, someone choosing sobriety, or anyone desiring to drink responsibly.
If you know someone struggling with a drug or alcohol addiction, getting them help is vital as their addiction worsens with time.
“Generally, binge drinking is more common among men and younger adults aged 18 to 34,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org. “It is vital for this age group to have preventative information to make responsible choices with alcohol.”
Fortunately, there are practical ways to stay aware of the risks and avoid the trap.
• Suppose someone is of legal age and a casual drinker. In that case, stick to one or two alcoholic beverages during the game and drink water in between. Have a full meal to ensure you are not drinking on an empty stomach.
• Avoid drinking games and environments that promote binge drinking or heavy alcohol use.
• Finally, even if you don’t feel intoxicated, do not drive; it is not worth the risk.
In contrast, if someone is in recovery or choosing sobriety during this time of year, it is a good idea to have a plan. Begin with identifying relapse triggers, such as environments, people, groups, bars, parties, etc. Avoid these situations or people and have a healthy outlet to manage the negative emotions.
It is a good idea to set boundaries and limitations for yourself. In addition, go to the events with other sober like-minded people, bring non-alcoholic drinks, and have an exit plan if things become too much to manage.
Staying sober is one thing, but maintaining sobriety takes planning, awareness, support from others, and work.
Binge drinking is a pattern of consuming alcohol that rapidly increases blood alcohol concentration. Generally, among men, this is five drinks or more within two hours, and for women, four drinks or more within two hours.
There are severe consequences, such as alcohol poisoning, suicide attempts, health problems, injuries, unsafe sexual behavior, DUIs, sexual assault, assault, and even death.
Unfortunately, this impacts college students, their families, and college campuses.
March Madness produces some of the best basketball anyone will see. Yet participating in the fun should not cost your health or future. Be responsible and have fun.
Nickolaus Hayes is a health care professional in the field of substance abuse and addiction recovery. His primary focus is spreading awareness by educating individuals on the topics surrounding substance abuse.
