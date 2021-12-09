Scott Latham.jpg
The issue

The very idea that a government elected by the people believes it has the right to know how Americans spend their hard-earned money should offend every citizen of this great nation.

The Biden administration’s proposal to require banks to report transactions exceeding $600 to the Internal Revenue Service is anything but good government. In fact, it’s un-American and an egregious invasion of privacy, and one that rocks the very foundation of individual freedom on which this nation was founded.

