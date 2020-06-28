Even before Chicago’s carnage-infested Father’s Day weekend was finished, the predictable emails from readers began to flow in.
“Where’s Black Lives Matter now?” they asked in so many words.
The surge was predictable. At least 106 people were shot in Chicago, 14 of them fatally, over the weekend, the highest number of shootings in one weekend since at least 2012, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Catching the most attention among the deaths, 3-year-old Mekhi James in the West Side’s Austin community was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting.
And again we are shocked. Chicago has had lots of gun-related crime shocks in recent years.
And as in other cities, some of these have been protested by the Black Lives Matter movement, formed to push back against police shootings of unarmed African Americans.
I’m not a big fan of the movement, although as a Black man I’m happy when anybody thinks that we matter. The movement’s name, for starters, is too vulnerable to distortion and demonization by its critics and opponents who want to cast the group as promoting Black supremacy.
Its leaderless resistance-style of organizing also leaves it vulnerable to hijacking of its mission and public image by people who don’t have the movement’s interests in mind, except perhaps to make it a scapegoat for right-wing or racially tinged rage.
“All Lives Matter,” go the anti-BLM factions, supposedly claiming the moral high ground.
To which I, as an African American who pays attention to such things, respond, true, but too often Black lives don’t matter enough.
Leading example
The leading example these days is George Floyd, whom the world has watched on video choking to death with the knee of Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin on his neck, uninterrupted for more than eight minutes by three other officers standing by. All four have been fired and charged.
Suddenly the grotesqueness of the image and the officer’s casual expression as Floyd helplessly choked out, “I can’t breathe,” and called out for his mother struck a nerve that transcended borders.
Suddenly with this particularly horrendous video, skeptics around the world seemed to understand with new clarity what Black Lives Matter protesters had been chanting about.
Public approval of the movement doubled, according to the Pew Research Center and other pollsters. Two-thirds of American adults surveyed said they support the movement, with 38% saying they strongly support it.
Besides Black Americans, among whom support was particularly strong, 60% of white Americans, 77% of Hispanic Americans and 75% of Asian Americans also expressed support. But supporting Black Lives Matter only begins another very necessary debate about other crimes against Black people, most of which are committed by Black criminals.
Like “Black power,” Black Lives Matter is a slogan in search of an agenda. For instance, I think we need to improve the police, not “abolish the police,” as another misleading slogan goes.
Police need a lot of help from all of us in fighting crime, and we, the public, need their help to make that cooperation happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.