Sometimes, majority rules. Sometimes it’s just cruel.
Some people can’t seem to tell the difference.
That’s one lesson to be drawn from Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two Black Democratic lawmakers in Tennessee whose expulsion made them unexpected heroes to everyone who feels they ever have been denied a voice.
The state House Republican supermajority last week expelled Jones and Pearson after they, while on the floor of the legislature, joined a protest against gun violence.
Their offense? They led a protest on the House floor in favor of gun safety measures after three children and three adults were killed in the Covenant School shooting that also made national news in Nashville last month.
An attempt to also oust fellow Democratic House member Gloria Johnson of Knoxville fell short by one vote. Asked why she thought she had been spared, she responded unhappily that, unlike her two fellow Democrats, she happened to be white.
And who is to say she’s wrong? Alas, these days even the very existence of racism has become a partisan matter.
So has the question of whether the government can do anything about gun violence in a country where privately owned guns outnumber people.
‘Tennessee Three’
The “Tennessee Three” also remind us to beware of powerful interests that pervert democracy with what some of the nation’s founders called “the tyranny of the majority.”
As the great 19th-century French sage Alexis de Tocqueville advised in his classic “Democracy in America,” democracy should avoid leadership “which bases its claim to rule upon numbers, not upon rightness or excellence.”
When your majority — or supermajority — cannot win an argument, you owe your colleagues and constituents something more than to cut off debate.
Tennessee’s Republican supermajority didn’t hear that message and, as a result, triggered a national wave of outrage, particularly in liberal and progressive circles, but among fair-minded moderates too. Indeed, on Wednesday the Shelby County Board of Commissioners in Tennessee voted unanimously to send Jones and Pearson back to the Legislature.
Sure, abuses of democratic rule are by no means limited to one party. Conservative commentators were quick to claim in puny arguments that the disruption of Tennessee’s legislative business was no more polite than the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by Donald Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol.
Well, that’s certainly a stretch, especially when it comes from people who tried to shrug off Jan. 6 as a “peaceful tourist visit.” Nashville was noisy, but among other differences, it lacked the injuries, arrests, property destruction and, oh, yes, the deaths.
Frankly, I, too, was ready to scold the Tennessee Three for their disruption — at first.
Assisted with a bullhorn, they reminded me, at first, of the bratty university students I have seen disrupt conservative speakers on some campuses before they ever get a chance to speak.
But, the treatment of the Tennessee Democrats by their Republican colleagues contained its own punishment — for the Republicans. While I’m sure it pleased many in their political base, it aggravated some of their political opposition, too, which can be dangerous.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.