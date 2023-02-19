Some people suspect that Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” camp is barely a step away from “Make America White Again.”
They found food for thought in the MAGA world’s reaction to the Super Bowl pregame show.
The show included Sheryl Lee Ralph of “Abbott Elementary” singing James Weldon Johnson’s 123-year-old hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” frequently called the “Black national anthem.” It’s a galvanizing song for the civil rights movement — and just about every other church or school where African Americans congregate.
Country music star Chris Stapleton beautifully performed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the nation’s official anthem. Yet, that wasn’t enough for the predictable gaggle of MAGA detractors who apparently saw some sort of low-octane race war.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted: “America only has ONE NATIONAL ANTHEM. Why is the NFL trying to divide us by playing multiple!? Do football, not wokeness.”
Similarly, I was in rare agreement with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene when she tweeted “Chris Stapleton just sang the most beautiful national anthem at the Super Bowl.” But not when she added, “we could have gone without the rest of the wokeness.”
I am somewhat amused by the MAGA right’s embrace of “woke” as an insult word for liberals.
‘ONE National Anthem’
“There is only ONE National Anthem in the United States of America,” tweeted rising Black conservative commentator-activist CJ Pearson. “The National Anthem is for EVERY American. What’s the purpose of a black one? Super Bowl Sunday should UNITE America, not divide it by race. It’s not the 1960s.”
Well, the purpose of “the black one” has something to do with the value of knowing and understanding American history, but that’s a topic that unfortunately has become fashionable for some conservatives to ignore.
The official campaign Twitter account for Arizona’s defeated Republican nominee for governor, Kari Lake, let us know that “Our girl is against the idea of a ‘black National Anthem’ for the same reason she’s against a ‘white National Anthem.’ She subscribes to the idea of ‘one Nation, under God.’ “
Fine. I, too, believe in “one nation under God,” but we don’t get there by fanning the flames of fear and paranoia purely for political exploitation.
But let’s clarify this much: As much as the song is often called the “Black national anthem,” as I, too, have done on occasion, the Super Bowl announcers quite properly referred to it by its formal title, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
That means every voice. The song doesn’t mention race. Written in 1900 as a poem by Johnson, a onetime NAACP leader, it was set to music by his brother John Rosamond Johnson., according to NAACP historians:
Lift every voice and sing
Till earth and heaven ring
Ring with the harmonies of liberty;
Let our rejoicing rise
High as the listening skies
Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.
There’s more, but these opening verses are most often sung at churches, schools and other public gatherings in my lifelong African American experience.
Folks, let’s lift every voice — until victory is won.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.