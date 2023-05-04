If you or a loved one is receiving mental health services in Alabama, chances are this vital care could be delivered by a community mental health provider.
Community-based mental health providers serve the overwhelming majority of Alabamians who receive state care for mental illness, addiction, and intellectual disabilities. It’s critically important that we continue to offer these services in community settings that are most affordable and accessible to the people who need it.
But as the leader of an organization that represents 20 of these providers, including Florence and Decatur, I can tell you that our important work is in jeopardy.
If the state doesn’t make necessary investments that will allow our mental health system to keep up with rising costs and, specifically, the rising costs to recruit and retain staff, the services we offer our communities will be affected. Without mental health professionals and direct care staff, we can’t do our jobs. It’s as simple as that.
Recognizing this reality, the Alabama Department of Mental Health asked for $30.6 million in additional funding from the state’s next budget to address these workforce needs. Our community mental health providers urge the Alabama Legislature to fully fund this request – for the sake of the individuals and communities we serve.
Our providers offer a wide range of services for people across the lifespan — everything from outpatient mental health counseling to inpatient care; from day programs to group homes for people with developmental disabilities; and from court-ordered drug monitoring to residential substance abuse programs.
These are needs that, when not met, have serious repercussions for our families and our communities.
But as it stands, the state funding we receive does not allow us to pay competitive salaries in today’s hyper-competitive health care workforce environment.
Our direct care workers on average start at $12 an hour – less than many chain stores and fast-food restaurants are paying. On average, our master’s level mental health professionals make less than a bachelor’s level teacher. It’s easy for our workers to leave us for comparable jobs and increase their annual salary by $10,000 to $20,000 or more.
Even though the state has made important investments in specific areas of mental health services in recent years, the basic workforce issues faced by community mental health providers have grown even worse. It’s the same story for mental health providers stretching from the Shoals to the Wiregrass, Mentone to Mobile and all points in between.
Almost one in five of our providers’ jobs is vacant right now. Vacant positions have increased by more than 50% since late 2020. Without the people who are the heart and hands and feet of our mission, we cannot continue to sustain current services.
We urge Alabama lawmakers to help us keep mental health working – by making sure community mental health providers can pay competitive salaries and maintain the necessary staff to serve our communities’ needs.
Holly Caraway McCorkle is executive director of the Alabama Council for Behavioral Health, which is made up of 20 community mental health providers that currently employ 5,200 people, provide services across Alabama, and meet the needs of more than 115,000 individuals with mental illness, substance use disorders and lifetime developmental disabilities that require ongoing supports.
