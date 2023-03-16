On a Wednesday afternoon in the summer of 2021, gunfire erupted on Rotary Street in Montgomery. When the smoke cleared and police arrived, they found two teens dead and two others wounded.
A month later, a “diss track” was posted to YouTube taunting one of the targets of the shooting to come back and get his car (which he had left behind while fleeing the scene) so that they could murder him too.
Beyond the lyrics themselves, the video’s violent revelry consisted of one male after another brandishing weapons and flashing gang signs at the camera — adults, teens, and children alike.
This sort of gang violence and lawlessness is quickly becoming more normal than abnormal in some of Alabama’s major cities. In December 2022 alone, Montgomery witnessed gang-related shootings everywhere from the campuses of high schools to the front doorstep of the mayor’s office. Birmingham and other large localities around the state have seen the same and worse.
But make no mistake: Gang-related murders, menace, and mayhem are not confined merely to metropolises.
According to the National Gang Center, Alabama has experienced a steady increase in gang activity statewide over the past decade with gang-related violence and criminal activity being reported in urban, suburban, and rural areas.
One in-depth survey, which was conducted during the last crime wave, but which tracks with the trends we’re seeing today, found gang activity in 46 Alabama cities and towns, and a gang presence in 74% of these communities.
It’s high time we give Alabama police and prosecutors the tools they need to take back their streets. For far too long, law enforcement in our state have lacked laws on the books that would allow them to combat criminal gangs. This must change — and it must change now.
That is why we need the Alabama Criminal Gang Prevention Act, legislation drafted by my office that should be a top priority for passage during the current session of the Alabama Legislature.
The Alabama Criminal Gang Prevention Act contains three critical components:
First, the act would criminalize gang-related activity, providing enhanced penalties for offenses committed for the purpose of benefiting, promoting, or furthering the interests of a criminal gang.
Second, the act would impose additional prison time on anyone who uses a firearm in connection with criminal gang-related activity, adding years or even decades to a convicted offender’s sentence.
Third, the act would require anyone age 16 and over charged with criminal gang-related activity to be charged as an adult, ensuring that juveniles who commit adult crimes do adult time.
Gang violence and lawlessness are an increasing threat to the safety of the public — and to the rule of law. This is no small matter. A well-ordered state cannot abide groups of criminals that act with such brazenness and impunity, engaging in rampant illegality and escaping just punishment because police and prosecutors lack the legal tools they need to effectively hold gang members accountable.
We must empower Alabama law enforcement to crack down on criminal gangs and the violence and lawlessness they inflict on the citizens and communities of our great state.
We must enact the Alabama Criminal Gang Prevention Act.
Steve Marshall is the attorney general of Alabama.
