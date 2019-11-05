Before he brought “Law and Order” into our living rooms by playing a district attorney on TV, actor Fred Thompson was a real-life Republican senator from Tennessee. And before that, when Fred and I first got to know each other in 1973, he was just a 30-year-old attorney, freshly hired by Sen. Howard Baker as the Republican’s chief counsel on the Senate Watergate Committee investigating the scandal that would end Republican Richard Nixon’s presidency.
Today, we need to bring the late Fred Thompson back for a posthumous encore — to remind us how things really were, back before Americans discovered the proof that would cause the House Judiciary Committee to open its impeachment inquiry.
Fred Thompson can indeed help patriotic Americans who genuinely want to make his Grand Old Party great again.
Frankly, in the summer of ’73, most Senate and House Republicans were thinking just as today’s Republicans think. They assumed their role was to prove there wasn’t any proof that Nixon was involved in the scandal that began when burglars with White House ties were caught bugging the Democratic headquarters in the Watergate building.
The Watergate Committee began by doing things the right way. They hired staff counsels who questioned witnesses in closed sessions prior to their public hearings — the best way to discover evidence. In one private session, Nixon aide Alexander Butterfield reluctantly acknowledged that Nixon had a secret taping system. All Nixon’s meetings and phone calls were recorded and on file. Committee Democrats decided in their public hearing that the young Republican counsel would ask the bombshell question.
And with the whole world watching, Thompson asked: “Mr. Butterfield, are you aware of the installation of any listening devices in the Oval Office of the president?” Butterfield answered: “I was aware of listening devices, yes sir.”
Surrender of tapes
A year later, the U.S. Supreme Court ordered Nixon to surrender the tapes to the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment probe. The “Smoking Gun” tape, dated June 23, 1972, just six days after the botched burglary, was discovered. Nixon’s words, ordering the coverup, stunned us all. He wanted the CIA to tell the FBI to stop investigating the Watergate burglary – falsely claiming national security reasons. Republican minds changed overnight. Nixon had to resign.
Fast-Forward: In 2015, Tea Party firebrand Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., used the same closed pre-hearing interview procedure to get info for his controversial Benghazi public hearings. Yep, the same practice that House Republicans are now blasting Democrats for using in their preliminary impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.
All that is why, just a week ago, it was contemptable to see House Republican leaders convert the Capitol Dome into their own circus big top — and con TV viewers by staging a made-for-TV protest that created message imagery that was unforgettable, just untrue. We saw GOP chiefs leading dozens of House Republicans down a winding staircase into highly classified subterranean hearing chamber. We heard Republicans complaining Democrats denied them access to “Soviet-style … secret” hearings. But 48 Republicans on the House committees holding those hearings were allowed to attend. And this week, the full House approved the next phase: public hearings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.