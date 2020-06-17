New York Daily NewsPresident Donald Trump says he has a good buddy across the ocean in Boris Johnson. The U.S. president, who professes to believe in law and order, should pick up the phone, dial the U.K.’s prime minister and tell him that a Brit with possible knowledge of crimes committed against dozens of Americans must share what he knows with American prosecutors. That Brit is Andrew Albert Christian Edward Mountbatten-Windsor, aka Prince Andrew, Duke of York.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman was prosecuting Jeffrey Epstein for sexually exploiting dozens of women and girls in New York and Florida when Epstein hanged himself. The office continues to seek justice, including by pursuing any potential co-conspirators.
Andrew has longstanding ties to Epstein going back 20 years. The prince regularly stayed at Epstein’s homes in New York, Palm Beach, Florida, and the Virgin Islands. In 2001, they were photographed together in Thailand surrounded by topless young women.
During a now-infamous BBC interview, Andrew declared himself “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”
Berman has asked and asked and asked. Andrew has refused and refused and refused, until, at his wit’s end, Berman last week understandably blew a gasket.
Trump once called Epstein a “terrific guy,” adding “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Will he side with that late old friend’s alleged enablers or twist an arm to help his own Department of Justice find the truth?
