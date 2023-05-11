For more than two years, those of us who believe in the rule of law have been sounding the alarm about the disastrous impacts of President Biden’s open border. And for more than two years, these warnings have been ignored by the president and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
President Biden did a drive-by visit to the border earlier this year after saying he had “more important things” to do, but he still has yet to witness the real impact of his failures or take any real action. This administration refuses to address the disaster at the border.
Unfortunately, the situation is only getting worse.
Hardworking American taxpayers are paying $182 billion annually for services and benefits to illegal immigrants, while simultaneously struggling to afford those same services for themselves. And that doesn’t include the $100 million in border materials that American taxpayers already paid for.
President Biden’s open borders have also flooded local communities across the country with more crime and deadly drugs — even in Alabama.
In a 2023 Alabama Drug Threat Assessment conducted by the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, 47 different police departments ranked fentanyl as the number one drug threat to their communities. And their fears are justified — data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows there has been a 271% increase in fentanyl-related deaths over the last two years in Alabama.
Sadly, fentanyl continues to slip through the cracks and wreak havoc on our local communities.
Nationally, CDC data cites fentanyl overdose as the leading cause of death for adults age 18-45.
President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas can tiptoe around it all they want, but the facts don’t lie. The loss of American lives to fentanyl is a direct result of the administration’s failure to secure the border. Americans are tired of feeling unsafe in their communities and losing loved ones to drug overdoses.
It is for these reasons that I introduced the Border Safety and Security Act to secure the southern border and stop the flow of fentanyl into our country by directly addressing incentives that fuel the border crisis.
My legislation would stop DHS from giving illegal immigrants a fast pass into our country, and instead require them to either be held in a U.S. detention facility or wait in Mexico for their asylum claims to be heard, as was done through Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). This would end the catch-and-release policies of the Biden administration that have been a magnet for illegal immigrants who see our border as wide open.
In addition, this legislation also gives authority to state attorneys general in holding presidential administrations accountable for failure to secure America’s borders.
We cannot continue leaving the door open for cartels and other foreign adversaries to ruin our communities. I intend to keep fighting for our national security by closing our southern border and hope the Biden administration will wake up and do the same.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville represents Alabama in the United States Senate and is a member of the Senate Armed Services, Agriculture, Veterans’ Affairs, and HELP committees.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.