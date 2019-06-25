What on earth is America’s policy on Iran?
That is the operative question after President Donald Trump ordered, then called off, a U.S. strike on Iranian targets, with 10 minutes to spare.
The president tweeted that he canceled the strike — which was meant to retaliate for Iran’s downing of an unmanned U.S. drone — to avoid Iranian casualties. Why didn’t he consider that before the last minute?
More to the point, this climb-down — from a man who decries President Barack Obama for failing to abide by Syria red lines — lays bare the incoherence of Trump’s entire Iran policy. That policy has been dragging the United States toward military confrontation with Iran for months now, despite the president’s insistence that he wants out of all Mideast conflicts.
Down this road, Trump will either be sucked into a new Mideast war or revealed as a bullying bluffer. The path in between — behind-the-scenes diplomacy with Iran that might actually achieve something — is one he still refuses to take.
Consider how Trump arrived at this self-inflicted debacle.
Last May, the president made good on his campaign promise to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by President Obama.
Yes, that deal had flaws: It had a sunset clause and didn’t apply to missiles, and it didn’t restrain Iran’s regional aggression, but it did severely constrict Iran’s nuclear program for a decade or more.
France, Germany, and Britain, all parties to the deal, were willing to press Iran for a follow-up accord that dealt with the sunset clause and missiles. Had that effort failed, they would have joined Washington in applying new, draconian sanctions.
Instead, Trump chose to go it alone, reimposing sanctions that had been dropped as part of the nuclear bargain. The allies, who remained in the deal, were threatened with sanctions if they did business with Iran. And sanctions were recently tightened to try to prevent any Iranian exports of oil, severely hitting their economy.
Trump claimed this “maximum pressure” campaign was meant to get Iran back to the bargaining table on the nuclear deal and other issues. Yet quitting a deal that took years to negotiate hardly encouraged Tehran to join more talks.
12 demands stressed
Moreover, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeatedly stressed 12 demands for any negotiations that basically required Iran’s total capitulation on every issue. A nice pipe dream, but totally unrealistic.
As for national security adviser John Bolton, he made no secret of his support for regime change in Tehran. He appeared in a 2017 video telling the exiled People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) opposition group in Paris that it would be in Tehran by 2019.
So here we have Trump’s team pushing for Iranian regime change or capitulation, while offering no incentive for Iran to change behavior.
How could Trump be unaware, until the last minute, of possible casualties that could provoke further military escalation? My surmise: He may have believed false predictions from hawks such as Bolton that “maximum pressure” would lead to an Iranian uprising that would oust the ayatollahs. His intelligence agencies would tell him something different, but Trump has shown little respect for them.
