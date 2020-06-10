I’d say the chances of the Legislature returning for a special session this year are 50/50.
Why would a special session be needed? Well, a handful of what many would consider “must pass” measures died or never got off the ground this year.
Two critical economic development statutes will soon expire if not reauthorized. The Alabama Jobs Act, the state’s primary industrial recruitment statute, is expiring at the end of the year and the Growing Alabama Tax Credit expires in September.
There was also going to be another push to expand high speed broadband internet into rural areas.
And don’t forget about prisons. Before the pandemic, a slate of prison and criminal justice reform bills came out of committee and were ready to pass. Some believe enacting further reforms this year is necessary for keeping the federal government from suing the state or even taking over the prisons.
Why wouldn’t a special session be called?
For one thing, I get the strong impression that most legislators and the governor herself don’t really want to have one. I don’t want to overplay the drama of the last week of the regular session, but considerable bitterness lingers on both sides.
Another reason there might not be a special session is that many believe there is no urgency. Some argue that since the budgets are done and the biggest part of the prison situation – constructing three new state prisons – is mostly in the hands of the governor and the Department of Corrections now, then any other issues can wait another few months until next February when the Legislature reconvenes for the 2021 regular session.
The last reason we might not have a special session is that we aren’t completely out of the woods with the coronavirus. While Alabama has reopened much of the economy, the threat of the virus is still very real, and Montgomery has been marked as a “hotspot” in recent weeks.
Lawmakers and staff worked through the challenging circumstances of finishing the regular session amid the pandemic and everything seems to have gone off without a hitch. However, having been at the State House most every day for that last stretch, I can tell you that it was a tense, uncomfortable environment, not conducive to complicated legislative business.
Unless we somehow have a vaccine in the next few months, you’d have to think the same social distancing practices would be necessary in a special session, including not having lobbyists and members of the public in the building.
So, while plenty of reasons to meet for a special session exist, plenty of arguments can be heard to just hold off until next year.
Only the governor can call a special session and set the terms for it. However, I would expect that any such call would be closely negotiated and planned with legislative leadership as it most always is.
Imagine if there were no special sessions to deal with some of these issues, though. Imagine that the next time lawmakers met was February 2021. What a monster of a session that would be. Budgets, possible rewrites to economic development laws, prison reform, civil immunity, broadband, 5G, medical marijuana, gambling, education reform, ethics code revisions, state health order reform, Confederate monument/holiday fallout – am I missing anything?
Goodness gracious, we could be in for a doozy of a regular session next year.
Todd Stacy is publisher of the Alabama Daily News.
