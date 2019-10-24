The Mississippi Lottery will begin offering multi-state games on Jan. 30, a little over two months after it starts selling scratch-off tickets for single-state games.
When Mississippi joins the popular Powerball and Mega Millions games, Alabama will be officially surrounded. Every state to our north, south, east and west will offer lottery gaming, and Alabamians in the west-central part of the state will find it even easier to cross state lines to buy lottery tickets.
Yes, Alabamians will still be crossing state lines because Alabama will still not have a state lottery. We know what this means: Few people who want to play the lottery will be prevented from doing so; they’ll just have to drive to another state, any state, to do it. But Alabama will continue to miss out on lottery revenue that could go to — well, anything. So many state services could use more money, from education to health care. The only Alabama state service getting money from lotteries in surrounding states is roads — from the gasoline Alabamians have to buy to drive to the state next door. That is, unless they buy their gas while they’re in that other state; then that state gets the road money, too.
Mississippi had been one of just six states without a lottery until lawmakers there authorized it in 2018. Now Alabama is one of the handful remaining.
According to The Associated Press, the first $80 million a year Mississippi’s lottery generates will go to the state’s highways, and any revenue beyond that will go to education.
It’s time for Alabama to get a piece of that action.
Alabama voters voted down a constitutional amendment authorizing a state lottery 20 years ago, but a lot has changed since then, including Tennessee starting its state lottery. It’s time for voters to get another say.
Unfortunately, before that can happen, the Alabama Legislature must have a say, and that’s easier said than done.
Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, sponsored a lottery bill this year that passed the state Senate but died in the House. Albritton says it’s now up to the House to start the ball rolling.
“It’s got to come up out of the House,” Albritton said. “We’ve sent them bills now twice, and they’ve killed them. It’s your job now, you do it.”
House Speaker Mac McCutcheon is willing, but it’s still an open question whether he can get the rest of his chamber to go along.
“Alabama is in dire need of additional revenue, and keeping the proceeds from a lottery within the state rather than exporting them to our sister Southeastern states seems a commonsense source for it,” McCutcheon said. “I hope the impasse that has blocked the public from voting on a lottery thus far will be overcome.”
The impasse comes from two directions. First, there are those who oppose a state lottery because they oppose gambling in any form. Second, there are those who want to shape any lottery bill so that it benefits favored interest groups. The state lottery gets dragged into the debate over casinos, video poker, dog tracks, and facilities operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Everyone wants to get in on the action, and everyone wants to make sure no one else can. Monopoly rights have their privileges.
Alabama voters deserve a straight up-or-down vote on a state lottery without any special privileges for the usual suspects.
