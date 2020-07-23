The U.S. Census Bureau is turning to social media in an effort to encourage participation in the 2020 Census count.
State and federal officials kicked off the 2020 Census Push for Alabama campaign on Wednesday. For the rest of this month, state residents are encouraged to join the social media push by posting selfies that include a message detailing why the 2020 Census matters to you.
Use #2020CensusPushAL when posting.
The social media campaign is the latest effort by the Census Bureau to get the public involved in this important count.
As of Tuesday, only 59.9% of the population in Alabama had completed the 2020 Census, a response rate that is well below the national rate of 62.2%. The low participation rate puts the state at risk for losing millions in federal funding over the next 10 years. Equally important, it puts the state at risk for losing congressional representation.
With a deadline of Oct. 31 to complete the U.S. Census count, state leaders are pushing residents who have not yet participated to do so as soon as possible.
During the announcement of the social media campaign on Tuesday, Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Director Kenneth Boswell broke down in simple language just how serious this year’s census count is for Alabama.
If the census ended today, with the current participation numbers, Alabama would lose one congressional seat and possibly a second, Boswell said.
Gov. Kay Ivey added that a poor response from state residents will affect Alabama for a decade — reducing federal dollars for education, free and reduced school lunches, housing assistance, roads and infrastructure, and health care.
The census form is estimated to take about 10 minutes to complete online. Ten minutes, every 10 years is a small investment of time that ensures that everyone in the state and in the Shoals area gets a fair — and vital — share of federal tax dollars and representation.
So don’t wait! Take 10 minutes today to fill out your census form. It’s safe, important and easy.
Respond online at my2020census.gov, or call toll-free 844-330-2020.
